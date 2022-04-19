Four cab lifters held after encounter in Greater Noida
Four men suspected of allegedly looting a private cab at gunpoint in Greater Noida were held by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Sunday night after an encounter. Two out of the four suspects were shot in their legs by Beta-2 police personnel near Pari Chowk during the encounter and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
According to the police, a complaint was submitted at the Knowledge Park-1 police station on April 17 by Ghaziabad resident Abid, (single name) who alleged that on April 11, four men had booked his cab from Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi for Tugalpur village in Greater Noida.
“The cab was booked privately without the help of any mobile application. When the driver reached Knowledge Park-1, the four suspects asked the driver to go to a service lane near the main road. Once he reached there, they forced him to stop the car (a Maruti Swift Dzire) and looted him at gunpoint, leaving him stranded on the road,” said Vishal Pandey, ADCP (Greater Noida).
Thereafter, the victim went to Link Road police station in Ghaziabad to register a complaint but was unable to do so despite several attempts, said the police.
“On April 17, the victim’s complaint was registered at the Knowledge Park-1 police station after which teams were formed to nab the suspects. A crime branch team of Gautam Budh Nagar police was activated and with the help of technical surveillance as well as informants, it was revealed that a gang was operating in the area and targeting cabs. The suspects planned to earn ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 by driving the stolen cabs for a few hours on a daily basis,” said Amit Kumar, DCP (Greater Noida).
On the night of April 17, the police were informed that the gang will be in Greater Noida. “During vehicle checking at Pari Chowk on Sunday evening, the gang was spotted in a car. When asked to stop by the police, the gang members opened fire and after a short chase, the four suspects were nabbed and two of them were shot in the leg,” said ADCP Pandey.
The two suspects who were shot have been identified as Osman, a resident of Bulandshahr and Vicky aka Vikas, hailing from Ghaziabad. The two other suspects have been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad and Minhaj, who is a Delhi resident. The police also recovered the cab and illegal arms from the possession of the suspects.
“The four suspects have been booked under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Vicky is a history-sheeter and was earlier booked in several cases in Ghaziabad,” said police.
-
Nawabganj incident follow-up: Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga area has seen many such cases in past
The recent Nawabganj incident in which the bodies of five members of the same family were found in their house, is just another in a series of incidents of multiple deaths in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district. The region has witnessed many such incidents, many of which are still to be cracked. Investigations in other such incidents point towards a gang which is active in the region.
-
Mask mandate returns in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad
Two days after the Uttar Pradesh government directed its National Capital Region districts to be on “alert mode” in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, it announced on Monday that wearing face masks is mandatory in public places. The directions by the state government are meant for Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, besides state capital Lucknow.
-
90% fresh cases reported from urban areas in Gautam Budh Nagar district
Health department officials in Gautam Budh Nagar are trying to assess why the district has been consistently contributing over 50% of the state's total fresh cases. On Monday, officials from the health department and district administration held a meeting and finalised measures to control the spread of Covid-19. On Monday, 115 fresh cases were reported across UP, of which 65 were from Gautam Budh Nagar alone.
-
Ludhiana | Six days on, police solve robbery at money exchanger shop, 2 arrested
Two people were arrested for stealing ₹60,000 from the office of a money changer on Monday. The toy pistol, and sharp-edged weapons used to carry out the robbery have been recovered from the accused, Rahul Bewra, 23 and Karan Singh, 27, of Shimlapuri. On April 12, Rahul and Karan had barged into the office of the money changer and had robbed him of ₹60,000 cash on gunpoint. He was released on bail in January 2021.
-
SAD Ludhiana V-P booked for hurting religious sentiments
Police on Monday booked Shiromani Akali Dal district vice-president Furkan Qureshi for hurting religious sentiments over a Facebook post. After the members of various Hindu organisations staged a protest outside Tibba police station the police took the accused into custody. When the police did not lodge any a resident of New Shakti Nagar, FIR Mohit Syal, along with his friends, staged a protest outside the Tibba police station. Later, members of various Hindu organisations and political parties joined.
