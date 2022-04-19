Four cab lifters held after encounter in Greater Noida

Four men suspected of allegedly looting a private cab at gunpoint in Greater Noida were held by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Sunday night after an encounter. Two out of the four suspects were shot in their legs by Beta-2 police personnel near Pari Chowk during the encounter and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, a complaint was submitted at the Knowledge Park-1 police station on April 17 by Ghaziabad resident Abid, (single name) who alleged that on April 11, four men had booked his cab from Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi for Tugalpur village in Greater Noida.

“The cab was booked privately without the help of any mobile application. When the driver reached Knowledge Park-1, the four suspects asked the driver to go to a service lane near the main road. Once he reached there, they forced him to stop the car (a Maruti Swift Dzire) and looted him at gunpoint, leaving him stranded on the road,” said Vishal Pandey, ADCP (Greater Noida).

Thereafter, the victim went to Link Road police station in Ghaziabad to register a complaint but was unable to do so despite several attempts, said the police.

“On April 17, the victim’s complaint was registered at the Knowledge Park-1 police station after which teams were formed to nab the suspects. A crime branch team of Gautam Budh Nagar police was activated and with the help of technical surveillance as well as informants, it was revealed that a gang was operating in the area and targeting cabs. The suspects planned to earn ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 by driving the stolen cabs for a few hours on a daily basis,” said Amit Kumar, DCP (Greater Noida).

On the night of April 17, the police were informed that the gang will be in Greater Noida. “During vehicle checking at Pari Chowk on Sunday evening, the gang was spotted in a car. When asked to stop by the police, the gang members opened fire and after a short chase, the four suspects were nabbed and two of them were shot in the leg,” said ADCP Pandey.

The two suspects who were shot have been identified as Osman, a resident of Bulandshahr and Vicky aka Vikas, hailing from Ghaziabad. The two other suspects have been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad and Minhaj, who is a Delhi resident. The police also recovered the cab and illegal arms from the possession of the suspects.

“The four suspects have been booked under Section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Vicky is a history-sheeter and was earlier booked in several cases in Ghaziabad,” said police.