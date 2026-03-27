Four men arrested for firing at car in Ghaziabad after argument

Ghaziabad: Four people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly firing shots at three men in a Maruti Wagon R car late Tuesday night after an argument ensued over giving way to their SUV in Crossings Republik Township, officials said. All four live in a rented accommodation in Sushant Aquapolis high-rise. They were traced with the help of local information and CCTV cameras. (Representational image)

The suspects were identified as Deepak Kumar, 24, Yogendra Kumar, 24, Sachin Yadav, 31, and Ankit Verma, 26. The arrests followed an FIR registered by Sumit Chaudhary, 30, a resident of Modinagar’s Niwari in Ghaziabad at the Crossings Republik police station on Wednesday, they added.

In his complaint, Chaudhary said that the incident took place around 9.30pm on Tuesday, when he, along with his two friends, Deep and Sahil (both single names), was headed to Niwari in a Wagon-R. They were in a service lane due to a traffic jam on the main Shahberi Road.

“A black Scorpio SUV blocked (with four men) my way, and the driver stopped the SUV in front of my car. Two men deboarded and came toward me. They hurled abuses and threatened me while asking me to move away my car. They later drove the SUV into a nearby high-rise. Then, two men came towards me with a modified rifle and they fired two shots at me. But I somehow escaped and drove away. Locals told me that the man among four in the SUV, who fired at me, was named Deepak,” the FIR stated.

Officials said the incident was captured in a CCTV camera and several teams were formed to trace the four suspects. On Thursday, the police arrested the four SUV-borne suspects.

“All four live in a rented accommodation in Sushant Aquapolis high-rise. They were traced with the help of local information and CCTV cameras. All four were arrested from near Chitravan Society in Crossings Republik and the Scorpio was seized,” Sarita Devi, station house officer of Crossings Republik police station, told HT.

The FIR was registered under the Bhratiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109(1) (attempted murder), 352 (intentional insults to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) at Crossings Republik police station.