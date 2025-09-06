Fresh push to clean Hindon, focus on drains and afforestation

The Ghaziabad district administration has formed a ‘working committee of experts’ for the rejuvenation, revival, and preservation of the river Hindon. The officials said that the committee comprises 22 different departments and experts who have been tasked with carrying out different agendas related to the river. The district administration has formed a working group of departments and experts for the revival and rejuvenation of river Hindon in Ghaziabad on Friday. (Sakib Ali/HT PHOTO)

Originating in Saharanpur, the Hindon River flows through Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad before meeting the Yamuna near Momnathal in Gautam Buddh Nagar. With a vast catchment area of approximately 7,083 square kilometres, the river has long suffered from unchecked pollution, encroachment, and neglect.

The newly unveiled plan focuses on key priorities, including 100% tapping of untapped drains falling directly into the river; clear demarcation of flood plains and removal of encroachment; desilting of the river; identification of illegal units and their closure; taking up plantation along the river zone; and preparing a two-year plan envisioning the short term and long term goals, among others.

“Each department will soon share their specific timelines for completing the tasks assigned to them. Regular inter-departmental meetings will be held to ensure progress,” said Ankit Kumar, regional officer of the UP pollution control board.

In 2023, the environment, forest, and climate change department of the government of Uttar Pradesh submitted a compliance report before the National Green Tribunal in connection with a petition filed by Noida resident Abhist Kusum Gupta.

The report stated that about 55 drains falling into the river, with 48 untapped, three tapped, and one partially tapped drain in eight districts where Hindon passes through. The report also states about 16 sewage treatment plants having an installed capacity of about 867.5 MLD and an utilized capacity of 711.6 MLD with a gap of about 222.13 MLD.

The report also identified 363 industrial units in river Hindon basin with 217 of these in Ghaziabad district.

“The plan is achievable if taken up with an integrated approach. First, we have to identify pollution sources and their regular monitoring. Units that have been served notices should be closed down, and the issue of untapped drains should also be taken on as a priority. The plantation alongside the river will absorb pollution, and trees will also protect the floodplain from encroachment,” Gupta said.

Environmentalists said that many action plans have been initiated for the river’s revival and rejuvenation in the past. In 2019, the UPPCB came up with a detailed action plan for restoration of the polluted river stretch from district Saharanpur to Ghaziabad.

Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist said despite plans being made, the river continues to face pollution. “The number of drains falling untreated in the river are yet to be tapped or chanellised. Further, an integrated approach in all the districts is required for any rejuvenation plan to succeed,”added Raghav.

He added that the entire river system needs to be revised, including the revival of connected water bodies, adding that, “The complete demarcation of floodplains is yet to be ascertained, and it is leading to mushrooming growth of illegal settlements.”