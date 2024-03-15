G Noida: 995 lose power supply over upaid bills worth 1.75cr

GREATER NOIDA: Taking a legal action against defaulters, the power discom has disconnected connections of as many as 995 power consumers in parts of Greater Noida for not paying their electricity bills amounting to ₹1.75 crore in total. Four special teams have been deputed to keep a check on the errant consumers and for monitoring purposes to ensure compliance post enforcement. (HT Photo)

Power discom officials informed that these consumers are located in parts of Greater Noida including Surajpur, Kasna, Bilaspur, Devla, Haldwani, Maicha, Jalpura, Kulipur and Kulesara.

The Greater Noida power discom Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) aims to snap connections of around 5,000 big and small power consumers who have pending bills of up to ₹1 lakh in the region. For this, five dedicated enforcement teams have been pressed into action, officials informed.

“Power connections of as many as 995 consumers were snapped on Thursday and Friday over outstanding dues. Following the disconnection exercise, as many as 330 consumers in these areas managed to clear their dues amounting to ₹54.40 lakh. As a result, the electricity supply of these consumers was restored on Friday,” said spokesperson, Greater Noida power discom, Manoj Jha.

Four special teams have been deputed to keep a check on the errant consumers and for monitoring purposes to ensure compliance post enforcement, he said.

These teams are responsible for keeping a tab on defaulters tampering with electricity meters or reconnecting snapped connections, the official added.

According to the spokesperson, the crackdown is also being launched on those who resort to unauthorised electricity usage by tampering with connections post disconnection.

“The four special vigilance teams identified 30 such erring power consumers who were found using electricity illegally post-snapping of their power connections. Further legal action against these consumers is underway,” he added.

Additionally, special camps have been set up by the discom to facilitate power consumers who will be able to visit these camps at 12 places in Greater Noida, where consumers will be able to settle their power bills and resolve electricity-related issues, informed officials.

On March 16, one can visit Vaidpura and Surajpur; March 17 Dadha, Khodna Khurd, and Thapkheda, and March 18 in Navada, Salempur Gurjar, Chuhadpur Khadar, Bodaki and Khedi. On Friday, the camps were held at three other places.

There are around 160,000 power consumers under the jurisdiction of NPCL in Greater Noida.

Officials informed that power consumers are being urged to promptly pay their electricity bills and clear their outstanding bills as well, in order to preserve their electricity connection and avoid legal action.