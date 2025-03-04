Gang bursts into Ghaziabad man’s house, chop off his genitals

At least three to four unidentified people allegedly chopped off genitals of a 45-year-old man while he was fast asleep at his house in Bamheta village of Ghaziabad around Sunday midnight, and made off while taking along the parts, police said on Sunday, adding that the victim is hospitalised. The victim’s son said that his father overheard the suspects speaking to some “Paro guru” over the phone, and informing that “the job is done”. (Representational image)

Following a complaint from the injured man’s family, police registered a first information report against three to four unidentified men on Monday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 333 (house trespass) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) at Wave City police station.

“Several unidentified men entered the house where my father was sleeping alone… The suspects overpowered him in sleep and gave him some sedative. Thereafter, they chopped off his genitals and fled. They also threw some water at my father before fleeing, and he regained some consciousness. Thereafter, we heard his cries for help and rushed him to a private hospital from where he was referred to Meerut,” the victim’s son said in the FIR.

He also stated that his father overheard the suspects speaking to some “Paro guru” over the phone, and informing that “the job is done”.

Officers said that they are also probing the role of any transgenders in the incident.

“As of now, our teams are trying to search for the suspects. The injured man sustained severe injury as a result of chopping of his genitals. He is under treatment. Our investigation will also try to find out if there is any role of any transgender behind the incident. Investigation is on in the case,” said deputy commissioner of police (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.