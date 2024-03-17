Gang of vehicle-lifters busted in Noida; 5 cars recovered

Noida: Noida Police on Sunday said it arrested four alleged inter-state vehicle lifters and confiscated five cars. The suspects are part of an organised gang that steals cars in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). (Representational image)

According to deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra, the suspects are part of an organised gang that steals cars in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Police registered an FIR under Section 379 of the IPC at Sector 39 police station, Noida. Police identified the suspects by their single names — Iqbal, Raju, Raees, and Yameen — adding that they are aged between 25-40 years.

The DCP said that the suspects would first break the glass window of the cars and then with an Auto Diagnostic Tool (ADT) scan the system, and unlock the car.

The suspects, who stole four-wheelers from Noida, Ghaziabad, and NCR, were arrested on Saturday from near an under-construction building in Sector 39.

“Their friend Deepak used to sell the stolen cars in other states,” said officers aware of the case.

Apart from the five cars, police also recovered a saw, two hammers, two guns, and one live cartridge, among other things. The suspects are repeat offenders and used to buy their tools from Delhi,” the officers said.