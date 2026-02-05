Gautam Budh Nagar: Admin pushes for corrective steps at govt health facilities

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar district health authorities have pushed for corrective measures at government health facilities after coming across gaps in outpatient services, uneven use of telemedicine, and logistical shortcomings in routine immunisation, officials said on Wednesday. The district health authorities during a meeting of the district health committee held earlier this Monday flagged poor OPD performance at the community health centre (CHC) in Badalpur, Greater Noida, where patient footfall has remained below expectations. (HT Photo)

Officials said the facility has been asked to take immediate steps to improve services and ensure better access for patients.

After teleconsultation services under the e-Sanjeevani platform were found to be inconsistent across facilities, community health officers have been instructed to ensure a minimum of 10 teleconsultations daily, officials said.

Barola primary health centre (PHC) in Noida, recorded the lowest number of teleconsultations in the district, and an explanation has been sought from the concerned medical officer.

During the meeting, routine immunisation services were also reviewed, with officials pointing to logistical gaps at vaccination sessions.

“OPD performance at Badalpur CHC has remained below expectations, and immediate corrective steps have been directed. Community health officers have also been asked to ensure at least 10 e-Sanjeevani teleconsultations daily, and an explanation has been sought from Barola PHC for poor performance,” district development officer (DDO) Shiv Pratap Parmesh said in a statement.

“Directions have been issued to ensure full availability of vaccines, cold-chain equipment and session-level logistics, while ASHA workers have been asked to mobilise beneficiaries as per updated micro-plans,” he said.

Urban health outreach, particularly antenatal care, continues to face infrastructure constraints.

Officials said Noida authority has been asked to provide suitable locations for urban health and nutrition day (UHND) sessions to allow smooth health check-ups for pregnant women in urban areas.

The issues were discussed at the district health committee meeting.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Kumar on the occasion said that preparations are underway for the National Deworming Day on February 10.

“The district will observe National Deworming Day on February 10, during which albendazole tablets will be administered to children aged one to five, and for the ones aged 6 to 19 years through anganwadi centres and schools (respectively). Coordination has been strengthened with the education and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) departments to ensure full coverage,” he said.

For the ones under 6–19 years, the tablets will be given through schools and, for out-of-school children, via anganwadis/health outreach.

Officials said the Janani Suraksha Yojana, a central government maternity benefit scheme aimed at reducing maternal and infant mortality by encouraging institutional deliveries, was also reviewed, with directions issued to ensure 100% coverage of eligible beneficiaries and timely release of payments.

Under the Ayushman Bharat programme, anganwadi workers are being provided operator IDs to facilitate smoother implementation at the grassroots level.

Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, health officials stressed on the need to ensure 100% direct benefit transfer payments and complete coverage of tuberculosis preventive treatment.