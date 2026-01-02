Gautam Budh Nagar admin reviews power infra amid rapid urbanisation

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has reviewed power supply systems, transformer performance and consumer grievance redressal mechanisms in view of rapid urbanisation and steady expansion of residential and commercial clusters increasingly straining power infrastructure, officials said on Thursday. Officials said consumer grievance redressal emerged as a key concern during the meeting, with discom officials stressing on the need for quicker response times and improved field-level supervision. (HT Archive)

The issue was discussed on Wednesday during a district electricity committee meeting chaired by in-charge minister Brijesh Singh, where officials took stock of infrastructure projects, transformer failures and the rollout of consumer-focused power schemes.

“The focus is on improving supply reliability through better maintenance, timely completion of sanctioned works and faster resolution of consumer complaints,” said Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited’s (PVVNL Noida zone) chief engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain.

The Noida zone of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited currently serves around 449,000 power consumers, with demand rising steadily due to rapid residential and commercial expansion.

During the meeting, works sanctioned under various power sector programmes, including projects taken up under the annual business plan for boosting the distribution network, were reviewed. The status of the electricity bill relief scheme was also examined, with departments asked to ensure that eligible consumers receive benefits without procedural delays, said officials.

Officials said consumer grievance redressal emerged as a key concern during the meeting, with discom officials stressing on the need for quicker response times and improved field-level supervision.

“Regular inspections were also flagged as necessary to identify execution gaps that affect service delivery on the ground,” said chief engineer, adding that steps were being taken to boost field-level monitoring and ensure that electricity-related grievances are addressed within prescribed timelines.

Officials said preventive maintenance measures implemented over the past year have helped reduce transformer failures in comparison to previous year. Departments, however, were directed to further strengthen monitoring and upkeep, especially during peak demand periods, to minimise breakdowns and unplanned outages.

The review also highlighted the importance of completing ongoing infrastructure works within stipulated timelines while adhering to technical and quality standards, as delays or execution lapses directly impact power supply to both residential and industrial areas.