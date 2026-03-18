Gautam Budh Nagar admin to act against illegal structures in notified areas

GREATER NOIDA: Development authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar district have been directed to act against illegal encroachments in notified areas, and ensure strict compliance with environmental norms, officials said on Tuesday. On wetlands and ponds, officials were asked to ensure listing, demarcation, removal of encroachments and timely submission of data in line with National Green Tribunal directives. (HT Archive)

The move follows directions of the district magistrate Medha Roopam during a review meeting held on Monday, said an official statement.

Reviewing the status of encroachments, the DM instructed authorities to issue notices under Section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Act, 1976 against unauthorised constructions in notified areas. “Encroachments in notified areas must be addressed strictly in accordance with the law. Authorities should issue notices and take action without delay,” the DM said, adding that laxity in enforcement would not be tolerated.

The DM also flagged gaps in implementation of plantation drives, stressing that 100% geo-tagging of saplings was a top priority. “Plantation efforts cannot be considered successful without geo-tagging, verification and ensuring the survival of saplings,” she said.

Regular cleaning of the Yamuna and Hindon riverbanks, along with beautification and maintenance of ghats, was also stressed.

On wetlands and ponds, officials were asked to ensure listing, demarcation, removal of encroachments and timely submission of data in line with National Green Tribunal directives.

Divisional forest officer Rajnikant Mittal said, “Geo-tagging and regular monitoring are being prioritised to ensure better survival of saplings. All departments have been asked to coordinate to improve plantation outcomes on the ground.”