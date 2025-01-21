Gautam Budh Nagar: Bar association urged to form ‘Environmental Law Advisory Centre’

GREATER NOIDA: Th e proposed centre boost the role of district courts in pollution control and other environmental matters while raising awareness about legal remedies available to the public. (HT Photo)

To enure free legal consultation and assistance for residents grappling with environmental issues, such as pollution, water quality, and deteriorating conditions of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers, the bar association of the district court has been urged to set up a “District Environmental Law Advisory Center” in Gautam Budh Nagar, the association’s representatives said on Monday.

The initiative, proposed by an environmental protection group, is an attempt to address the rising environmental challenges in Gautam Budh Nagar, the association is committed to undertake necessary steps, they said.

“The NCR faces a variety of environmental challenges, which is why we are planning an orientation programme focused on environmental laws to raise public awareness. While many people approach the NGT (national green tribunal), there are numerous issues that can be effectively addressed at the local level. We have received a memorandum regarding this matter, and it has been considered with seriousness,” said Parvinder Bhati, president, District Court Bar Association, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“We will soon begin working on this initiative to create maximum awareness. In the coming times, issues related to water, air, and other environmental concerns are expected to intensify. To address these challenges proactively, we are committed to taking necessary steps,” he added.

The proposed advisory centre would create a panel of volunteer lawyers to assist citizens in understanding and enforcing environmental laws. Additionally, it would boost the role of district courts in pollution control and other environmental matters while raising awareness about legal remedies available to the public.

If implemented, this centre would be the first of its kind in India, setting a benchmark for other bar associations across the country, advocate, Bhati said.

Local environmental activist and founder of Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE), an environmental protection organisation, has urged the association to consider the initiative that could position Gautam Budha Nagar as a leader in community-focused environmental legal aid.

“The district faces severe environmental crises, including worsening air quality and polluted water bodies, impacting public health. Over a dozen cases are pending with the NGT, with 50+ judgments issued in the past decade. But inconsistent implementation highlights the need for stronger local engagement. Such an initiative would not only help citizens but also contribute to sustainable development in the region,” said Vikrant Tongad, founder, SAFE.