Gautam Budh Nagar begins school vehicle safety checks till July 15

GREATER NOIDA: The transport department has launched a fortnight-long drive to inspect school buses and vans across Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure they comply with mandatory safety norms. Vehicles found violating mandatory safety norms or operating without valid fitness certificates or other required documents will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act. (HT Photos)

The campaign, Mission Save Future, began on Wednesday and will continue till July 15 following directions by the state government. Officials said enforcement teams will inspect vehicles near schools and on key roads in Noida and Greater Noida.

“Children’s safety is our priority and there will be no compromise on it. The objective is not just to enforce the law but to ensure that every school vehicle meets prescribed safety standards,” said Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement).

Officials will check vehicle fitness certificates, permits and registration documents. They will also inspect speed governors, fire extinguishers and first-aid boxes, besides verifying drivers’ licences and assessing their ability to safely operate school vehicles.

Officials said vehicles found violating mandatory safety norms or operating without valid fitness certificates or other required documents will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act, including challans and impounding, depending on the nature of the violation.

“School managements and vehicle owners should strictly comply with transport regulations,” Pandey added.

The transport department has also urged parents to check that the vehicles used to transport their children have valid documents and comply with prescribed safety standards.