Gautam Budh Nagar braces for UP International Trade Show-2025

GREATER NOIDA: Preparations are underway for the 3rd UP International Trade Show-2025 to be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday. To manage the heavy footfall, a special traffic and parking plan will be implemented. Authorities are planning designated parking zones with clear signage and increased deployment of traffic police. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The event is expected to draw business delegations, investors, and visitors from across India and abroad, officials said.

The show will serve as “a major opportunity to establish Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, economic, and cultural identity on the international stage”, said DM Medha Roopam.

“Special traffic and parking arrangements, shuttle services from Metro and railway stations, round-the-clock medical facilities, uninterrupted power supply, fire safety systems, and network connectivity will be ensured,” DM added.

“CM Yogi Adityanath himself is monitoring the progress, which underlines its importance. All departments have been directed to complete responsibilities with seriousness and coordination to make the event successful,” the DM added.

To manage the heavy footfall, a special traffic and parking plan will be implemented. Authorities are planning designated parking zones with clear signage and increased deployment of traffic police. The transport department has also been directed to operate shuttle bus services from metro stations, railway stations, and bus stands to the venue. Adequate availability of taxis and e-rickshaws will be ensured, officials said.

Recognising the need to provide seamless services to visitors, the district administration has asked hotels and guest houses not to overcharge. Monitoring teams will conduct surprise checks, and complaints will be dealt with immediately.

The show will not only be a trade and investment platform but also a window into Uttar Pradesh’s cultural diversity. Officials said cultural performances and stalls offering traditional cuisine from across the state will be part of the attractions, giving international delegates a flavour of UP’s heritage.

To ensure smooth functioning, telecom operators have been asked to install additional mobile towers for uninterrupted connectivity, while the health department will deploy round-the-clock medical teams, ambulances, and emergency services at the venue. The power department has been tasked with ensuring 24x7 electricity backup, and the fire department with keeping fire safety systems fully operational.

With the Expo Mart already established as a hub for large-scale exhibitions, officials said the upcoming trade show aims to build on last year’s success by offering a bigger platform for industry, entrepreneurs, and artisans.