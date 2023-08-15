People march with Tricolour as Gautam Budh Nagar celebrates Independence Day

Gautam Budh Nagar district reverberated with patriotic zeal as Independence Day was celebrated on Tuesday, with the hoisting of the national flag in offices, residential complexes, markets, schools, and colleges. Residents march with a huge Tricolour from Noida Stadium to Sector 30 on the occasion of Independence Day. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In a ceremony, Manish Kumar Verma, the District Magistrate, hoisted the tricolour at the collectorate, flanked by other administrative dignitaries. Simultaneously, police commissioner Laxmi Singh hoisted the national flag at the Police Lines, while a symphony of patriotism echoed throughout the district’s myriad local departments, including Vikas Bhawan, the Noida authority, the district’s sports department, educational institutions, and the vibrant local populace.

Speaking at the event, DM Verma said, “The 77th year of our country’s Independence is being celebrated through ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ with the intent of instilling patriotic fervor within our citizens.”

Following the flag hoisting, DM Verma participated in a spirited flag march alongside school children, commencing from the Collectorate premises. The march wove its way through the city, culminating near the Surajpur roundabout. District school inspector Dharmvir Singh said, “Students from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter College and KCS Inter College joined the rally.”

At the Malakpur Sports Stadium, the DM again unfurled the National flag, ushering in a jubilant celebration that saw department officials and players joining in. The DM took the opportunity to felicitate senior and junior victors of the cross-country race, further enhancing the festive atmosphere.

In a display of unity, a non-governmental organization in Sector 73 orchestrated a grand parade of the National flag, measuring an impressive 1,000 meters in length. The colossal flag, spanning 12 feet in width, was sourced from Karnataka and traversed the city, commencing at the Noida Stadium, and making its majestic journey through various locales.

At the Police Lines, CP Laxmi Singh commemorated the valour and sacrifices of freedom fighters. She extended her commendation to police personnel, urging them to emulate the unwavering commitment demonstrated by the martyrs. The day saw the felicitation of 77 police personnel, including esteemed senior officials, who were lauded for their dedication. Notable figures such as ACP Rajnish Verma, ACP Arvind Kumar, and ACP Surya Kumar Singh were presented with commendation discs.

The Independence Day celebrations radiated throughout the region, with Noida Authority officials, Residential Welfare Association members, NGOs, and residents fervently participating. Roads, underpasses, malls, corporate establishments, and public spaces were adorned with majestic tricolor flags, while the city’s facade lighting transformed into the national flag’s vibrant hues, encapsulating the spirit of the occasion.