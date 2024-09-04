Gautam Budh Nagar: Driving licence issuance sees decline

Applicants having to travel almost 40km one way to the test drive venue in Greater Noida’s Dadri and Bisada is probably discouraging many from applying for driver’s licence (DL) in Gautam Budh Nagar, if the dip in the issuance DLs in the district since August 1 is anything to by. The DL issuance process was outsourced to a private agencies since August 1 and the test venue shifted to Dadri and Bisada in Greater Noida, which is about 40km from Noida. (HT Photo)

The DL issuance process was outsourced to a private agencies since August 1 and the test venue shifted to Dadri and Bisada in Greater Noida, which is about 40km from Noida. Several applicants are finding the commute harrowing, said officials of the transport department.

Also, many applicants complained about the changes in the test format, which they said made clearing the test an “impossible” feat.

In August, a total of 603 people applied for the DL test, of whom only 113 cleared the test and 420 were disqualified. Seventy people did not turn up for their tests, showed data from the Gautam Budh Nagar transport department.

In contrast, in July, when DL tests was were being held at the RTO office in Sector 33, a total of 4,716 aspirants applied for DLs, 4,615 got the licence and only 49 failed the test. Fifty-two applicants did not appear for tests, showed the data.

Currently, the test includes box parking, driving 8, cross gradient, and reversing the vehicle in S format before stopping at the red light.

The applicant gets 45 seconds each for parking, driving 8, and cross gradient, while they are given 50 seconds for reverse S. And, 65 cameras are installed to monitor the progress.

Many applicants are reportedly failing the tests multiple times, and those failing three times cannot reapply for another 60 days, said an official.

The result is processed through a “software-based system” that records the test using cameras and sensors.

A 68-year-old retired officer from the Indian Navy filed a complaint at the RTO Office, Noida, after failing the test for exceeding the permitted time by one second during reverse S.

Seraj Mehdi, a resident of Sector 21 and retired group captain, appeared for the renewal test at Dadri’s Bisada and failed in two attempts by a few seconds. In the third, he failed by just one second in the reverse S, and was asked to approach the centre after 60 days.

Mehdi approached the Noida RTO office and filed a complaint. “We senior citizens are extra careful and take longer than the younger lot in reversing or driving. Moreover, importance in driving tests should be given to correct and safe driving instead of fast driving,” he said in his complaint.

“I am an Air Force veteran and have been driving safely for 40 years with a valid DL…Even today, my transport vehicle (TPT) licence is valid till August 24, 2026. When I approached RTO officials, they said the entire system is computerised and they are helpless. The entire test procedure is wrongly designed,” he said.

A transport department official admitted to having received the complaint, and said: “We have forwarded it to Lucknow. But we cannot clear him from our end as the entire process has been digitised.”

“For renewal of DLs, no test is needed if the candidate applies within a year of DL expiry date. (S)he is required to appear in a test only after that,” he said.