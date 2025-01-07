Gautam Budh Nagar farmers secure key assurances from Uttar Pradesh CM

In a significant development for farmers of Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh chief minister assured representatives of various farmer groups on Monday that his government will prioritise their matters and expedite pending approvals at the government level. The chief minister also assured delegates that a new land pooling policy will be notified soon, said senior farmer leaders. Representatives from the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad, All India Kisan Sabha, and Kisan Ekta Sangh met Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday to discuss their long-standing issues. (HT Photo)

The meeting, which lasted 45 minutes, highlighted key concerns, including the implementation of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, allocation of 10% developed plots, and other pressing demands.

The delegation, which included Sukhbir Khalifa (national president, Bhartiya Kisan Parishad), Rupesh Verma (district president, All India Kisan Sabha), and Soran Pradhan (national president, Kisan Ekta Sangh), was joined by RLD MLA Rajpal Balyan.

They presented a comprehensive list of grievances to the chief minister, emphasising the need for policy changes and swift administrative action to resolve their concerns.

During the discussion, Adityanath assured the delegation of his commitment to addressing farmer issues.

According to district president, All India Kisan Sabha, Rupesh Verma, the proposed land polling policy would ensure the allocation of developed plots to farmers and enable land purchases at market rates, thereby integrating farmers into the development process.

“The CM promised to take a positive decision on the 10% plot allocation issue soon, providing much-needed relief to farmers,” he said.

Additionally, Soran Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining regular dialogue between farmers and the government to prevent delays.

The delegation also raised concerns over the delay in approvals for proposals sent by the local authority to the state government. They urged the CM to ensure swift action on issues such as revising the land allotment rule for residential plots, and addressing other grievances.

RLD MLA Rajpal Balyan said, “The need for swift action on pending governance-level issues has been put forward, and the chief minister has assured us that there will be no further delays in resolving farmers’ matters.”

A delegation of farmer leaders had met Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh and district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Friday, to discuss pressing issues.

Among other demands, farmers sought the withdrawal of “false cases” against farmers, allocation of 10% population plots, and discussions on the new land acquisition laws at the chief secretary level, HT had reported.