Gautam Budh Nagar: Farmers seek admin permission to meet jailed leaders

GREATER NOIDA: Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday urged the Gautam Budh Nagar administration to allow its 21-member delegation to meet jailed farmer leaders. Urging the administration and the government to halt arrests, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha stressed that farmers’ protests in Gautam Budh Nagar should not be linked to other national movements but as region specific issues. (HT Photo)

In a memorandum submitted to Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate (DM), Gautam Budh Nagar, the SKM emphasised that conversing with jailed leaders was key to break the current deadlock over the farmers’ agitation.

Farmers are concerned about the treatment of jailed leaders, stating that curbs to meet them have fuelled distrust and unrest. “The lack of dialogue with our leaders in jail has created an atmosphere of fear and tension. We urge the administration to grant us access to communicate with them and discuss the way forward,” said Anil Talan, a senior SKM representative.

“The request will be communicated to the higher authorities, and a decision will be made accordingly,” the DM has stated.

Farmers’ request came amidst an escalating agitation over issues, including the allotment of 10% developed plots by local authorities, and the implementation of the 2014 Land Acquisition Act with revised circle rates.

In the memorandum, the farmers highlighted the spike in unrest in the region following arrests of farmers, including prominent leaders like Sukhveer Khalifa and Rupesh Verma, detained recently during protests. It also alleged apathy of authorities, citing years of delays and inaction on farmer-related issues by authorities, including Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities.

“Farmers in Gautam Budh Nagar have suffered the brunt of land acquisition without receiving due benefits…This district, often called Uttar Pradesh’s economic capital, has been built on the land provided by farmers. Ignoring their contributions and demands will only deepen the divide,” the SKM stated.

Urging the administration and the government to halt arrests, the SKM stressed that farmers’ protests in Gautam Budh Nagar should not be linked to other national movements but as region specific issues.

“We have requested the administration to release the detained farmers and leaders to facilitate dialogue and work toward a resolution regarding our demands and protests. Our aim is to resolve this matter peacefully,” said Pawan Khatana, Western UP in-charge (Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait faction).

Brajesh Kumar, superintendent of Luksar jail, stated that the facility currently houses 109 farmers.

“On Monday, 27 farmers were released. Family members and relatives of the arrested farmers are allowed to meet them. However, we are not permitting farmer unions to meet the detainees, as such meetings could potentially escalate issues or create a law-and-order situation. If the court or district administration authorises the unions to meet the farmers in jail, we will make the necessary arrangements,” he said.