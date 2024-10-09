Gautam Budh Nagar: FSDA cracks down on adulterated food during Navratris

NOIDA/GREATER NOIDA: The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Gautam Budh Nagar, is cracking down on adulterated food to ensure quality food items are available for public during the ongoing Navratri festival, said officials on Tuesday, adding at one Greater Noida shop about 100kg contaminated sweets were destroyed. During inspection at a sweets shop in Beta 1 locality, the food safety officers found a large quantity of chhena-based rasgullas contaminated and hazardous, and thus nearly 100 kilograms of the sweets were destroyed. (HT Photo)

Food samples of various key food items, generally consumed during Navratri Puja, were also collected from various shops, said officials.

During inspection at a sweets shop in Beta 1 locality, the food safety officers found a large quantity of chhena-based rasgullas contaminated and hazardous, and thus nearly 100 kilograms of the sweets were destroyed.

“Our top priority is to ensure that the residents of the district have access to safe and pure food products during the festive season,” said Sarvesh Mishra, assistant commissioner of food (second), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The FSDA officials have also collected a number of food samples from various locations across Noida and Greater Noida. The samples include that of buckwheat (kuttu) flour, sago (sabudana), and vanaspati – usually consumed during Navratri fasting.

Samples were collected from Zepto Store in Sector 46, Dhamija Grinders Pvt. Ltd. in Dadri, and a prominent grocery store located in Sector 22, Noida. The samples, along with rice and laddoos from other establishments, have been sent to the laboratory for detailed testing, said officials.

“We will continue to conduct strict inspections, and any violations of food safety standards will be dealt with firmly,” Mishra added.