Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad publish draft electoral rolls after SIR exercise

The draft Assembly electoral rolls for Gautam Budh Nagar were published on Tuesday following a 62-day Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with election officials urging voters and political parties to participate in the verification process to ensure accuracy before the final rolls are notified.

The verification stage, during which claims and objections related to inclusion, deletion or correction of names can be submitted, will remain open until February 6. The revision is being carried out in line with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

The SIR process was reviewed at a meeting chaired by district magistrate and district election officer Medha Roopam, where Assembly constituency-wise draft electoral rolls were shared with representatives of all recognised political parties. “This revision exercise is aimed at ensuring that the voter lists are transparent, accurate and free of errors. The participation of political parties and voters is essential at this stage,” Roopam said.

Officials said the exercise also involved rationalisation of polling booths to better balance voter load. As part of the process, 122 new polling booths were added, taking the total number of polling stations in Gautam Budh Nagar to 1,990.

Providing details of the verification phase, additional district election officer and additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar said the notice, hearing and verification process will continue till February 27. “All claims and objections will be examined by electoral registration officers, and decisions will be taken in a time-bound manner as per prescribed procedures,” Kumar said.

Draft roll data highlights the scale of verification required in the district. According to officials, around 440,000 voters — nearly 24% of the electorate of 1.87 million — have been flagged as absent, shifted or dead (ASD) during the revision exercise and will be subject to verification during the claims and objections phase.

Officials said the revised rolls will undergo final scrutiny by March 3, following which the final Assembly electoral rolls will be published on March 6, 2026.

Ghaziabad rolls published

The draft electoral rolls under the SIR process were also published in Ghaziabad district on Tuesday. Of the 2,837,991 electors across five Assembly segments — Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Modinagar — 2,019,852 forms, or 71.17%, have been digitised, officials said.

They added that 28.83% of forms were classified as uncollectable, largely due to ASD cases. Official data as of January 6 shows that this includes 63,824 deceased voters (2.25%), 319,838 untraceable voters (11.27%), 359,889 voters who had shifted (12.68%), 31,787 already enrolled voters (1.12%) and 42,798 listed under “others” (1.51%).

“The last date for enumeration under the SIR process was December 26. While the draft publication was initially scheduled for December 31, it was later extended to January 6. The draft rolls are now available at the booth level, at tehsil offices and on the official Ghaziabad website,” said Saurabh Bhatt, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue).

With the publication of the draft rolls, electors who submitted forms can now check their status, officials said.

“Following the draft publication, the public objection stage has begun and will continue till February 6. Objections can be filed online as well as physically. After the objection period concludes, the final electoral rolls will be published on March 6,” Bhatt added.

As per the draft rolls, digitisation levels stood at 73.82% in Loni, 76.34% in Muradnagar, 61.69% in Sahibabad, 74.65% in Ghaziabad and 84.53% in Modinagar.