Gautam Budh Nagar marks Gandhi, Shastri Jayanti with tributes and renewed call for values

:The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Thursday commemorated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri with tributes and urged citizens to embrace their enduring values of truth, simplicity, and service to the nation. The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday led the commemorations marking the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

At a seminar held at the district Collectorate, additional district magistrate (land acquisition) Rajesh Kumar Singh paid floral tributes and described Gandhi and Shastri as “not merely individuals but enduring philosophies.”

“Gandhi’s principles of truth and non-violence, and Shastri’s message of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ remain deeply relevant even today. The recognition of Gandhi’s vision as the International Day of non-violence on a global platform is a matter of pride for India. We must embody these ideals in our lives to contribute to the progress of society and the nation,” he said.

Other officials present - including additional district magistrates Bachchu Singh, Bhairpal Singh (judicial), Manglesh Dubey (administration), deputy collectors Charul Yadav and Ved Prakash Pandey, district excise officer Subodh Kumar, and food safety officer Sarvesh Mishra - echoed the need for civil servants to adopt the values of sincerity and integrity in their work.

A parallel session at the Vikas Bhawan auditorium saw Chief Development Officer Shivakant Dwivedi highlight Gandhi and Shastri’s legacies as models of leadership. “Their commitment to truth, discipline, and simplicity is especially relevant today. If we imbibe these values, they can transform not just the nation but also our personal lives,” he said. Officials and staff present took a pledge to uphold these ideals in their daily conduct.

Across the district, institutions marked the occasion with similar fervour. At the Noida Authority administrative block, CEO Lokesh M and senior officials offered floral tributes and reiterated Gandhi’s message of non-violence. In Greater Noida, Additional CEO Sunil Kumar Singh and ACEO Shrilakshmi VS said the day served as a reminder to internalize the values both leaders stood for.

Staff members, OSDs, and senior officers joined in, with officials highlighting Gandhi’s message of non-violence and Shastri’s example of simplicity and honesty.

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, also commemorated the day. Director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, CMS Dr Saurabh Srivastava, faculty members, residents, and students paid homage to both in the hostels and administrative block. A cleanliness drive was also conducted in the campus as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign launched in 2014 to honour Gandhi’s philosophy of “Cleanliness is next to Godliness.”

From the district Collectorate to civic authorities and educational institutions, the celebrations reflected a common message - that the legacy of Gandhi and Shastri lies not in ritual homage alone, but in translating their ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity, and service into everyday action.