GB Nagar admin seeks government’s permission to attach personal properties of builders

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Saturday sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s approval to go after the personal property of promoters of builder companies against whom the state’s real estate regulatory authority (UP Rera) had issued recovery challans.

District magistrate (DM) Suhas LY, said that since they often failed in making recoveries from the builders as they declare themselves bankrupt.

According to rules, the district administration can attach only those properties against which the UP Rera had recommended action for failing to deliver promised flats to buyers.

“The defaulters would have shifted their money into personal property but we cannot move against that. So we have sought the government’s nod to move in that direction,” he said. “We don’t have the power to e-auction the property through the revenue courts either. We requested the government to either invest the powers to the district revenue officers or get the Noida Authority, which is the land owning agency, to do it and recover the money.”

The request was made at a meeting of builders, buyers and district authority before the UP chief secretary R K Tiwari on Saturday.

Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of Noida Authority, said, “Chief secretary directed us to set up camps to carry out registry of flats. He also wanted a forum to address homebuyers’ issues.”

RK Arora, the chairman of Supertech Group and the president National Real Estate Development Council (UP), who also attended this meet, said that they sought that land rates be decided on recent Supreme Court judgment.

Namit Gautam, president of apartment owners’ association of Prateek Fedora sector 61, said that ever since the Noida authority has announced not to issue completion certificate, till the sports complexes are completed in sector 150 and other sports’ city, it has created panic among the buyers.

“We raised the point that if any builder violates the terms and conditions, only he/she should be banned or blacklisted for further projects. There must be an exclusive cell/ department of officers and staff, under the UP Apartment Act, to address the disputes related to builders and buyers in Noida Authority,” he said.

The chief secretary said that he has noted the points of all the parties. “After a discussion on all the points, we’ll take the decision,” he said.