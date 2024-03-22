GB Nagar: Food department launches raids ahead of Holi

NOIDA: Ahead of the Holi festival, teams from the food safety and drugs department, Gautam Budh Nagar, are carrying out raids in the district to check dairy products, sweets and snacks, over suspicion of possible adulteration in products. The inspection activities are to be intensified in the district to crackdown on erring shopkeepers to ensure people don’t get sub-standard food during this festive time of Holi. (HT Photo)

The inspection was conducted at various shops and places on Thursday and Friday for quality testing and nine samples of sweets and snacks were collected, that are being sent for testing, officials informed.

The department also seized 120 kg cashews, worth around ₹100,000 during inspections.

“As many as nine samples of dairy products and sweets including milk cake, gujiya, gulab jamun,, were collected from shops located in Sector 122 Parthala Khanjarpur, and Chaura Raghunathpur in Sector 22. The samples include different variety of milk sweets. Cashews were identified to be of cheap quality and lacked labels, important dates including packaging, etc. The collected samples will be sent for testing post which, legal action will be initiated against the offenders if ‘adulteration’ is proved”, said food safety official Akshay Goyal.

According to officials, the focus is on milk products at sweet shops, restaurants, among other places, during inspections as the festival of Holi is approaching.

“The temperatures have been increasing and milk products remain at a higher risk of getting spoiled. Further inspections will be conducted to identify similar outlets, shop owners, preparing and selling sub-standard products. The aim is to ensure safety of consumers,” the FSO said.

“The inspection activities will be intensified in the district to crackdown on erring shopkeepers and to ensure that food of sub-standard quality is not being consumed by locals, as per the directions received from district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma,” said assistant commissioner food (II), Archana Dheeran.