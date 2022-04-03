GB Nagar Police starts ‘anti-romeo’ drive to ensure safety of women in district
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday launched a concerted ‘Anti-Romeo’ drive in the district to ensure the safety of women at public places, outside educational institutions, and Metro stations among others, said the officials on Saturday.
The drive will conclude on April 15, said the officials, adding that personnel from the women safety wing of the Gautam Budh Nagar Police will carry out patrolling across the district and issue warning cards to people, if they misbehave or tease women. Further action will be taken, depending on the nature of the crime, they added.
“In view of the upcoming festivals, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police’s women safety wing has been put on alert, and will ensure the safety of women. The ‘Anti-Romeo’ drive has started at crowded places, Metro stations, and schools and colleges among other such places. The women safety wing personnel will also ask the women if anybody has been stalking them or creating nuisance,” said Ankita Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) 1, Noida.
Special instructions have also been given to the police personnel regarding “consenting couples and friends”. “The police personnel have been instructed not to disturb consenting couples and friends during the patrolling, as it is only to deter eve teasing in the district,” Sharma added.
The police have also issued a helpline number — 9870395200 — where the locals can raise a request for such a drive in their neighbourhood. The ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads will have two to four police personnel, depending on the location, and a few of them will be dressed in plain clothes while patrolling crowded places, according to the officials.
On Saturday, a team of women safety team personnel carried out patrolling near major temples, schools and other crowded places in the district.
“The ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads also issued warning cards to boys standing near schools and colleges without any reason. All the women were also told that they can immediately call on the police helpline number if they face any problem,” said Rajneesh Verma, ACP 2, Noida.
Wave Group homebuyers stage protest over delay in delivery of flats in Noida
Homebuyers of Wave Group's Amore apartments in Noida staged a protest on Saturday against the delay in delivery of flats. Around 55 homebuyers reached the project site located in Sector 32 at 10am and raised slogans against the office-bearers of the real estate developer. The residential project was announced in the year 2012 and the Wave Group had promised that it will give possession of the flats to the buyers by 2016.
Betting racket busted in Noida, 6 suspects held
The Noida Phase 1 Police on Saturday busted an alleged betting racket for betting on cricket matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League, and earlier on the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections too, said the officials. Six people were also arrested from Sector 10 on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the gambling.
Day after issuing notification to close meat shops during Navratri, Ghaziabad mayor ‘rectifies’ order
A day after ordering meat shops in Ghaziabad to close during Navratri, mayor Asha Sharma issued an amendment on Saturday that said stores should follow the Uttar Pradesh government's directives in the matter. On Friday, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation issued an order, signed by Sharma, which ordered all meat shops in the city to stay shut from April 2 to 10 in light of the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri.
3 criminals loot ₹18 lakh from bank in UP’s Bulandshahar
Three motorcycle borne criminals looted ₹18 lakh from the Ujjiwan Finance Bank in Syana town of district Bulandshahar on Saturday evening. Senior police officials including SSP of Bulandshahar SK Singh rushed to the spot and launched a search operation Circle officer of Syana Vandana said that the incident occurred at around 4.45 pm on Saturday. Vandana said three motorcycle borne criminals arrived at the bank, wearing helmets to hide their faces.
Health teams go into overdrive to check adulterated dairy products
Health and family welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla said seven inter-district health teams conducted inspections in various districts, and collected as many as 65 samples of milk and other products. Dr Singla further said that in SAS Nagar, a team from Sangrur collected 12 samples of paneer (3), milk (2), khoya (1) and one each of cream, curd, ice-cream, milk cake and kalakand.
