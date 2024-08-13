GB Nagar’s first tuberculosis lab opens at GIMS

In a significant move to strengthen the fight against tuberculosis, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday inaugurated Gautam Budh Nagar’s first state-of-the-art tuberculosis lab at Greater Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). The facility, which is the 15th such lab in the state, is equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities to detect and treat tuberculosis more effectively, said health officials (HT Photo)

The facility, which is the 15th such lab in the state, is equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities to detect and treat tuberculosis more effectively, said health officials.

Speaking at the event, Pathak said the state government was committed to eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and also highlighted the importance of advanced diagnostic facilities in achieving the goal.

“The launch of the facility in Gautam Budh Nagar is a significant milestone in the fight against tuberculosis, which is a major health concern in Uttar Pradesh. With this new facility, patients will have access to world-class diagnostic services, enabling timely and effective treatment,” said Pathak.

The TB lab is equipped with facilities such as molecular diagnostics, laboratory, and whole-genome sequencing among others, said officials.

“The new laboratory will help us conduct tests in large numbers as the facility will not just cater to patients from the district, but also from adjacent places such as Agra and Aligarh,” said Dr Saurabh Srivastava, director, GIMS.

According to health officials, samples of patients, for confirming TB, were earlier sent to Lucknow, Agra and other districts and that led to delays and logistical challenges.

“Now that the facility has started in the district, treating patients will be easier and effective. The facility has been built at a cost of around ₹60 lakh and every day, around four patients suffering from tuberculosis get admitted at GIMS,” said Srivastava.