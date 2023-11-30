close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / GB Nagar seals multiplex of Grand Venice Mall over 1.95cr dues to UP-Rera

GB Nagar seals multiplex of Grand Venice Mall over 1.95cr dues to UP-Rera

ByMaria Khan, Greater Noida
Nov 30, 2023 06:02 AM IST

Despite repeated reminders issued to the owner ‘Bhasin Infotech And Structure Private Limited’, no heed was paid and dues to the tune of ₹1.95 crore remained pending and, thus, instructions were issued to seal their properties

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration on Wednesday sealed Cinepolis, the multiplex of the Grand Venice Mall in Greater Noida, after it failed to pay 1.95 crore to the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) despite being issued several recovery notice, district administration officials said, adding that the action is part of its crackdown on property owners across the district who have failed to clear dues it owed to UP-Rera.

On Wednesday, the multiplex of the Grand Venice Mall was sealed, over its failure to pay dues of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.95 crore to the UP-Rera (HT Photo)
On Wednesday, the multiplex of the Grand Venice Mall was sealed, over its failure to pay dues of 1.95 crore to the UP-Rera (HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said directions were issued to the administrative officials to stringently act against erring builders last week and sealing action has been initiated this week.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A sum of around 500 crore is to be recovered from various developers in Gautam Budh Nagar and UP-Rera has issued recovery notices against them over the past 1,5 years, officials said.

DM Verma said, “Despite repeated reminders issued to the owner ‘Bhasin Infotech And Structure Private Limited’, no heed was paid and dues to the tune of 1.95 crore remained pending and, thus, instructions were issued to seal their properties following a ‘drum beating’ announcement. On Wednesday, the multiplex of the Grand Venice Mall was sealed. The enforcement and recovery activities across the district will be intensified.”

HT tried to reach out to the representatives of Bhasin Infotech And Structure Private Limited, which owns the Grand Venice Mall, for comment, but they couldn’t be contacted.

Verma further said, “Our ultimate objective is to recover the dues which is the hard-earned money of the common people and for the same, action including sealing and even auction of properties, if needed, will be taken up. The sealed properties will be opened only when the dues are cleared.”

Since 2018, overall recoveries made is around 365 crore and last year, the district administration managed to recover over 200 crore from defaulters, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out