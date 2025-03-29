GB Nagar: Tight security in place for Eid, Cheti Chand festival

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate has heightened security measures in the district in view of the Cheti Chand, and Eid-ul-Fitr festivals, officials said on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Alvida Jumma prayers were concluded peacefully across Gautam Budh Nagar, with significant congregations at major mosques. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

To maintain law and order, Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been enforced across the district till March 31. The district police have identified as many as 241 mosques and 28 hotspots where large public gatherings are expected.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peace and order during Cheti Chand, and Eid-ul-Fitr. While Alvida Jumma prayers were conducted smoothly on Friday, under strict security, the deployment will continue in the coming days, considering the upcoming festivals. Special forces have been stationed at sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents,” said Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh.

To be sure, Cheti Chand, the Sindhi New Year and the birth anniversary of Saint Jhulelal, is to be held on Sunday, March 30. The Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan, is expected to be observed on either Sunday or Monday (March 31), depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

In this light, police have assured that all religious observances will be conducted smoothly, with no disruption to public order. Also, local residents have been urged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities.

Officers said adequate police deployment has been ensured at the identified locations to facilitate peaceful observance of the religious events, said officials.

The security arrangements include deployment of seven deputy commissioner of police (DCPs), three additional DCPs, 13 assistant commissioner of police (ACPs), 55 inspectors, 712 sub-inspectors, 65 women sub-inspectors, 1,635 constables, and 427 women constables.

Besides, for smooth traffic management, six traffic inspectors, 35 traffic sub-inspectors, 160 head constables, and 200 constables have been deployed across the district, officials said.

To reinforce security at sensitive locations, two companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) have also been stationed at 28 identified hotspots, along with additional police personnel in civil attire.

“A total of 241 mosques and 28 hotspots have been identified where additional security forces, including PAC personnel and officers in civil attire, have been stationed to ensure smooth conduct of prayers and festivities ahead,” said additional police commissioner (law & order) Shivhari Meena.

Earlier in the day, the Alvida Jumma prayers were concluded peacefully across Gautam Budh Nagar, with significant congregations at major mosques, officers said.

Police and administrative authorities ensured well-coordinated security arrangements, facilitating smooth entry and exit for worshippers. No untoward incidents were reported, highlighting the effectiveness of the planned crowd management and surveillance measures.