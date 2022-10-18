GB Nagar to get two new universities

Noida: A high-power committee of the Uttar Pradesh government set up under the chief secretary to approve the establishment of universities has given its nod for two new private universities on Monday. Interestingly, both the universities will be set up in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The approval for the private JBM Global University as well as Saroj International University came during a meeting chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in state capital Lucknow. There were proposals for three universities and two have been approved. The panel will now be sending a letter of intent (LOI) to the management of both the universities, said sources.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary said that proposals for setting up more universities will also be discussed and necessary improvements be made to ensure that more institutes of higher learning come up.

“All such proposals will be reviewed with utmost impartiality and transparency and presented before the committee. I have directed the officials to sit with the universities whose documents and other formalities are incomplete and ensure that work is done in a timely manner,” said chief secretary Mishra.

The twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida are developing as higher education hubs of the state. The Knowledge Park sectors in Greater Noida are home to around 50 colleges. There are at least seven universities in the district already, which includes the government-run Gautam Buddha University (GBU) and six other private universities, including Sharda, Galgotias, Amity and Noida International University (NIU). According to the education department, there are a total of 190 colleges in the district.

Gautam Budh Nagar also has around 600 primary government schools as well as over 140 private schools affiliated to CBSE.