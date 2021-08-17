GB Nagar vaccinates over 29K people in one-day drive

Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday vaccinated 29,183 people as against its target of 27,500 during the mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Monday.

The drive was carried out at 105 Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) that had facilities to vaccinate those who had booked their slots online as well as those who preferred on-spot registrations. Eight-one of these centres were temporary ones created by the health department for the drive in remote rural areas where most people preferred on-spot registrations.

“We had set up these walk-in booths in schools, wedding halls and community centres even in rural remote areas so that people who had internet connectivity issues and so could not book their slots, could get their vaccination,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer.

According to official data, the district so far administered 1.8 million doses, of only 367,000 were two-dose vaccinations.

For the vaccination drive, the district got over 30,000 doses from the state government on Monday morning, said officials.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the Gautam Budh Nagar district immunization officer, said the district-wise ranking in terms of vaccinations administered will be released Tuesday morning. “We are just short of 2,000 vaccinations to reach the target. If we include vaccinations done at private CVCs, we will be exceeding the target. The target of 27,500 set by the government is for both government and private centres,” he said.

During last mega vaccination on August 3, the district had vaccinated 42,316 beneficiaries, which was the highest ever by the district. GB Nagar had ranked 19th in Uttar Pradesh in that drive.