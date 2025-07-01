GB Nagar: Notified land sale prohibited to expedite work on 74.3 km new link E-way

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has directed the Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr district administrations to prohibit sale and purchase of notified land earmarked to construct a 74.3 km long greenfield link expressway that will seamlessly connect the Noida airport with the Ganga Expressway that is scheduled to be operational by this November-end. Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma has directed the stamp and registration department to not allow registration of land as it will affect construction of the expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move comes following sudden rise in property transactions along the proposed route that begins from Gautam Budh Nagar district and passes through Bulandshahr villages.

Following the directions, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma has directed the stamp and registration department to not allow registration of land as it will affect construction of the expressway, said officials.

“We’ve directed the stamp and registration department staff not to allow the registration of the agricultural land coming in the way of the E-way alignment. Our teams along with the state government are carrying out survey of the route to cover all land areas, to prohibit registration,” the DM said on Monday.

This crucial expressway will be developed to directly connect the under-construction Ganga Expressway with the Yamuna Expressway, significantly improving regional connectivity, said officials.

The 120-metre-wide expressway will begin from the Syana area of Bulandshahr along the Ganga Expressway and join near Sector-21 Film City on the Yamuna Expressway.

Notably, the revised alignment ensures that the road will no longer cut through the developed sectors of Yeida area. Initially planned at around 83 km, the alignment was redesigned to minimise disruption and reduce land acquisition challenges.

The project requires land from 56 villages—including eight villages in Gautam Budha Nagar and 48 villages in Bulandshahr district. Among these, 14 villages fall under Khurja tehsil, while others come from Bulandshahr, Syana, Shikarpur, and Sikandrabad tehsils. The acquisition process is now underway, and district authorities, led by DM Verma, have started field surveys to ensure that the prohibition on land transactions is strictly enforced.

Officials warned that any violation by officers would invite strict action.

Estimated at around ₹4,000 crore, the expressway will also make travel smoother from the Noida International Airport to key routes including the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Agra via the Yamuna Expressway, and will directly connect Meerut to Prayagraj through the Ganga Expressway. The project is also expected to boost the utility of the Ganga Expressway after its integration with Noida Airport.

Additionally, the link expressway will directly connect to industrial sectors 28, 29, 32, and 33 of Yeida area, making cargo movement to and from the airport more efficient. Authorities are also considering a future link to NH-34, although no formal plan has been announced yet.

The villages affected include Mehndipur Bangar, Bhaipur Brahmanan, Rabupura, Bhunnatga, Myana, Fazilpur, and Kallupura in Jewar tehsil; 14 villages from Khurja tehsil; 18 from Bulandshahr tehsil; 10 from Siyana tehsil; three from Shikarpur, and two from Sikandraabad.