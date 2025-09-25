GDA plans riverfront adjacent to river Hindon

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has proposed a riverfront development alongside the river Hindon near Raj Nagar Extension, and it will be a part of a larger project for beautification of the 143-acre City Forest at Karhera, officials said on Wednesday. The city forest at Karhera is one of the two city forests in Ghaziabad listed under Master Plan 2031. The other site is behind the Mahamaya stadium. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

As part of the plan, the authority has proposed nature-based activities, health and wellness sites, adventure-based activities, cycle tracks, and riverfront development at the city forest at Karhera.

“The riverfront will be part of the larger project involving beautification and upgrade of the city forest. The proposal for the riverfront development includes 800 metres of riverfront on each side of the river Hindon. One side of the river is the city forest, while on the other side is the outer ring road leading from Hindon elevated road rotary to Raj Nagar Extension,” said GDA’s media coordinator Rudresh Shukla.

The city forest at Karhera is one of the two city forests in Ghaziabad listed under Master Plan 2031. The other site is behind the Mahamaya stadium.

A request-for-proposal has been prepared and it will soon be floated to select a consultant who will be tasked to prepare a detailed project report, said officials, adding that as per conservative estimates, the beatification project will involve about ₹55 crore, but the cost is expected to rise.

In 2020, the authority had proposed a similar riverfront of about 8kms (4km each side) from the Haj House and Hindon Barrage in Ghaziabad, and later it was downsized to 4km (2km each side).

The project, however, could not go through due to a paucity of funds, as the per-kilometre cost was estimated at around ₹50 crore.

“The present project will be funded through the infrastructure development funds and will be sent to the state government for approval. Once complete, the project will make available a best place for outings for residents,” Shukla added.