Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: 1 killed as car rams into mini truck on NH 9

ByArun Singh
Jun 12, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The incident took place around 6.30am, when the four men were heading to Noida for office in a car, just when a pickup truck moving ahead of their WagonR suddenly applied brakes

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man was killed and three others sustained injuries after a Maruti Suzuki WagonR rear-ended a moving pickup truck on NH09 near Lal Kuan, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday morning, police said.

A passer-by alerted the police, and a visiting team from Wave City police rescued the injured from the mangled car and rushed them to a hospital where Khan succumbed to his injuries and the rest are hospitalised. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
A passer-by alerted the police, and a visiting team from Wave City police rescued the injured from the mangled car and rushed them to a hospital where Khan succumbed to his injuries and the rest are hospitalised. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Mohin Khan, 30, and the injured as Sameer, Faizan, and Hitesh (in their 30s) -- all residents of Gajraula.

The incident took place around 6.30am, when the four men were heading to Noida for office in a car, just when a pickup truck moving ahead of their WagonR suddenly applied brakes, officers said.

“A probe found that the pickup truck driver applied brakes to avoid an accident with another vehicle, and the WagonR driver that was behind the truck rammed into it at a high speed. The collision left the car’s front damaged, making the driver fled the scene with his vehicle,” said SHO (Wave City) Sarvesh Kumar Pal.

A passer-by alerted the police, and a visiting team from Wave City police rescued the injured from the mangled car and rushed them to a hospital where Khan succumbed to his injuries and the rest are hospitalised.

Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence (106) under the BNS section at Wave City police station, and efforts are on to identify the truck driver, officers said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: 1 killed as car rams into mini truck on NH 9
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On