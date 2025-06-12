Ghaziabad: 1 killed as car rams into mini truck on NH 9

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old man was killed and three others sustained injuries after a Maruti Suzuki WagonR rear-ended a moving pickup truck on NH09 near Lal Kuan, Ghaziabad, on Wednesday morning, police said. A passer-by alerted the police, and a visiting team from Wave City police rescued the injured from the mangled car and rushed them to a hospital where Khan succumbed to his injuries and the rest are hospitalised. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Mohin Khan, 30, and the injured as Sameer, Faizan, and Hitesh (in their 30s) -- all residents of Gajraula.

The incident took place around 6.30am, when the four men were heading to Noida for office in a car, just when a pickup truck moving ahead of their WagonR suddenly applied brakes, officers said.

“A probe found that the pickup truck driver applied brakes to avoid an accident with another vehicle, and the WagonR driver that was behind the truck rammed into it at a high speed. The collision left the car’s front damaged, making the driver fled the scene with his vehicle,” said SHO (Wave City) Sarvesh Kumar Pal.

A passer-by alerted the police, and a visiting team from Wave City police rescued the injured from the mangled car and rushed them to a hospital where Khan succumbed to his injuries and the rest are hospitalised.

Police have registered a case of causing death by negligence (106) under the BNS section at Wave City police station, and efforts are on to identify the truck driver, officers said.