Ghaziabad: 10 family members injured in LPG cylinder fire, domestic dispute suspected

Ten persons suffered burn injuries when a man snapped the pipe of an LPG cylinder and let it afire at his house in Ghaziabad Loni’s Tilakram Colony late on Thursday. The police said all 10, including the man, were rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi and are stable. For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)

According to the police, Suresh Kumar was caught in a domestic dispute with his family members and pulled out the LPG cylinder pipe in a fit of rage.

“We received information around 12:30 am (on Friday) that there was an LPG cylinder blast and several people were injured. When our teams reached the spot, they found that Suresh had pulled out the pipe of the cylinder and lit fire. Seven family members, including Suresh, suffered burn injuries while three neighbours who rushed to help also sustained injuries,” said Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyaya, ACP (Loni).

“We will initiate legal action upon further investigation,” the ACP added.

The neighbours also corroborated the police version, and one of them said, “Our neighbours were having a fight late on Thursday night and Suresh caused the fire. My father rushed to help them, and he also suffered burn injuries. Fights are common at their house.”

However, Suresh’s family tried to brush aside the police theory.

“There was a fire in our house due to some spark near the cylinder. The cylinder did not explode...it is there in the house. The gas from the cylinder had spread and it caught fire due to the spark,” Suresh’s father Babu Ram said.