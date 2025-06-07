Ghaziabad: 2 men on morning walk killed by speeding car

An unidentified speeding vehicle hit and killed two men on their morning walk near the rotary area of the Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad at 6am on Friday, and then sped away, police said. Police rushed the two to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Police have launched a search for the car and the driver. Kamlesh Yadav. (HT Photo)

The victims were identified as Subhash Singh, 57, and his neighbour, Kamlesh Yadav, 45, residents of Brij Nagri in Nandgram, police said.

“The victims had gone for a morning walk and were hit by a speeding car, probably a Swift Dzire, near the rotary of the Hindon elevated road. Passerby informed us and we rushed them to a hospital. Both were declared dead by doctors. We will soon lodge a first information report against the unidentified driver. He fled with the vehicle soon after the incident and did not stop. We are trying to get footage from nearby CCTVs and will soon trace the suspect,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police of Nandgram circle.

The rotary is the start/exit point of the 10.3km Hindon elevated road, which connects with the border of East Delhi. The road allows signal-free movement from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

“The two were probably crossing the road when the vehicle hit them. It was early morning so our traffic personnel were not present for duty. However, CCTVs are being scanned to get clues to the incident. The case will be investigated by Nandgram police station,” said Sacchidanand, additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

According to the families of the victims, the two were friends and regularly went for morning walks in the nearby city forest.

“Both used to go around 5am and return by 6am. On Friday, some of our neighbours who also had gone for a walk informed us about the accident. We rushed to the scene but police had already arrived and were taking them to hospital. Our neighbour Kamlesh Yadav suffered multiple fractures to his leg and fell on the other side of the road divider. My father suffered multiple fractures to his head and severe head injuries, which led to his death,” said Atul Singh, son of Subhash Singh. The families of both victims have given a written complaint to the police.

Based on a complaint by the family of the victims, the Nandgram police station registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving on public way), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) against the unidentified driver.