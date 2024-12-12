Ghaziabad: 20-year-old woman trying to foist fake rape case on cousin held along with YouTuber

A 20-year-old woman and her YouTuber friend were arrested from Masuri area on Wednesday for allegedly trying to implicate her 22-year-old cousin in a fake rape case and demand money from him and his family. YouTuber Sartaj Khan, 50, a resident of Shalimar Garden and the 20-year-old woman in police custody. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The suspect woman resides in a locality under jurisdiction of Masuri police station area while her aide was identified as Sartaj Khan, 50, a resident of Shalimar Garden. Her name has been withheld as rape charges are involved, police said.

They were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 308(2) (extortion) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) at Masuri police station on a complaint given by Mohammad Shakeel, the father of Shoaib, the cousin they were allegedly trying to implicate in the fake rape case.

Police said the woman on December 8 lodged a rape complaint on the integrated grievance redressal system (IGRS) and alleged that Shoaib entered her house around 2-3am on December 8 and raped her at gunpoint.

The police investigation, however, revealed that the woman allegedly entered into a conspiracy with Khan to implicate Shoaib in the fake rape case in order to settle a previous score with him.

“It so happened that Shakeel was pressing the woman’s father to get her married soon as he thought that the woman’s past history would jeopardise his daughter’s upcoming wedding (on December 19). This resulted in an altercation that ended in a scuffle and an FIR was filed by the woman on November 28. We have filed a charge-sheet in that case,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Masuri.

Police said in the November 28 FIR lodged at Masuri station, the woman named Shoaib, his father Shakeel and her uncle Munne alias Intezam, and accused them of thrashing her father.

“The investigation revealed that she did not approach the police or seek any help on police emergency numbers after the alleged rape incident. However, she and Khan drafted and kept ready three fake rape case complaints dated December 2, 6 and 8. The woman sent only the last complaint to the IGRS portal and the two suspects also tweeted to the police. When police questioned her, she gave contradictory statements and kept fumbling the date of rape. Soon, their plot was busted,” Gautam said.

Later, Shakeel lodged an FIR accusing the woman and her YouTuber friend of extortion and criminal conspiracy at the Masuri police station on December 10.

“Since our relations with her family are not cordial after the November 28 incident, the woman had been demanding money from us and threatening to implicate Shoaib in false rape case. She also threatened to stall my daughter’s wedding. She and Sartaj also posted tweets about the fake rape allegations to the police,” the FIR lodged by Shakeel said.