Ghaziabad: 21-year-old shot at and injured by three bikers

Ghaziabad: A 21-year-old man was allegedly shot at and injured outside his house in the Vikas Kunj locality late Friday evening, said police officers on Saturday, adding that an FIR against three suspects has been registered. An FIR against three suspects has been registered (Representative photo)

Police identified the injured man as Kunal Kumar, who, along with his family members, was stepping out of their house to attend a function. Police said that three men on a bike arrived outside the house around 7pm.

“Two of them got down and started beating up Kunal. One of them pulled out a weapon and fired a shot at Kunal, leaving him injured. The three of them fled the scene on their bike. Kunal’s family rushed him to a hospital in Delhi and informed the police. Kunal suffered injuries in his abdomen and spinal area,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gyan Prakash Rai, of Ankur Vihar circle.

ACP Rai said that based on the family’s complaint, an FIR for attempted murder was registered at Loni Border police station against three suspects aged between 20-22 years, identified as Rahul Kumar, Amar Prajapati, and Vipin Kumar.

“All suspects have been absconding since the incident. We have formed teams to trace them. As of now, the family has not revealed any motive or rivalry behind the incident,” said ACP Rai, adding that the suspect Rahul is stated to be his former friend, but an investigation is underway to establish the motive.