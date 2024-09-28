Ghaziabad: 21-year-old woman murders man who pressured her for marriage; two arrested

Ghaziabad: A 21-year-old woman and her 24-year-old friend were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man whose body was found on the roadside with injures on Thursday night in Maharajpur locality of Sahibabad, police said, adding that the man was killed allegedly because he was pressuring the woman to marry him. They said the woman instead wanted to marry her accomplice friend. On late Thursday, there was a fight and all three went out to the street fighting. During the altercation, Thapa caught hold of the deceased and Kumari allegedly fetched a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in a fit of rage. (Representational image)

Police said that they discovered the body from a roadside in Maharajpur late Thursday night and established his identity as Bhanu Sharma, a native of Bihar, on Friday. Based on a complaint by Sharma’s father, police registered an FIR for murder at Link Road police station.

The police identified the suspect woman as Rani Kumari, native of Madhya Pradesh, while her friend was identified as Raju Thapa, a native of Nepal.

“During investigation, we came to know about the two suspects who live in shanties near Anand Vihar, Delhi. Suspect Kumari had taken a room on rent in Maharajpur for the past two-three months and the room happened to be near the house of the deceased. He developed feelings for the woman and was pushing her to marry him. She resisted his attempts several times,” said Rajneesh Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad.

The ACP said both Kumari and Thapa had come to their rented room late Thursday when the deceased also reached there.

“He again insisted on marrying the woman. However, this time, there was a fight and all three went out to the street fighting. During the altercation, Thapa caught hold of the deceased and Kumari allegedly fetched a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in a fit of rage,” Upadhyaya said.

The police picked up the two suspects on Friday and questioned them at length before formally arresting them for murder.