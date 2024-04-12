Ghaziabad: 22-yr-old beaten to death by employer on suspicion of stealing 2,000

Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old car service-centre mechanic was allegedly beaten to death by his employer in Loni’s Tila Shabazbur on Thursday afternoon on the suspicion that he stole ₹2,000 from the latter’s wallet, police said on Friday. Deceased mechanic Pankaj Kumar. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the police, the 32-year-old suspect Amit Kumar Mavi fled after the victim, Pankaj Kumar, succumbed during the treatment at the hospital.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Loni Border police station, and launched a hunt for the absconding Mavi.

The police said Mavi’s wallet was in his car and he noticed that about ₹2,000 were missing from it.

“He suspected that Pankaj was behind it and in a fit of anger he started beating him after tying him up with a rope. Due to severe beating with a stick, Pankaj fell unconscious. Realising that the injuries could be serious, Amit rushed the injured Pankaj to GTB Hospital in Delhi where he succumbed on Thursday evening,” said assistant commissioner of police (Ankur Vihar) Bhaskar Verma.

Later, Pankaj’s father Vijay Kumar approached the Loni Border police.

“My son was severely beaten by Amit at the service station. As a result, he suffered multiple severe injuries. My son died during the treatment and upon hearing this Amit fled,” Kumar said in the FIR registered at Loni Border police station.

ACP Verma said that based on the complaint given by the victim’s father, an FIR for murder has been registered against absconding suspect, Amit Mavi - the service-centre owner.

“We have formed teams and the suspect will be arrested soon. The body was also sent for autopsy and it is suspected that the deceased died due to severe injuries inflicted on him,” the officer added.

The police said that the deceased man was married for two years.