Ghaziabad: 3 arrested for trading cancer medicines via black market

Three men accused of illegal trade of cancer medicines sourced from Punjab, Delhi and government hospitals were arrested in a joint operation by the Ghaziabad Police and the Drug Department on Friday. Officials said medicines worth nearly ₹19 lakh, including expired stock, were seized from their possession. Investigators also found that prime suspect Vishwas Tyagi, a pharmacist, had earlier been arrested in connection with the death of a person in Maharashtra in 2023. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspects as Vishwas Tyagi, 35, and Prince Tyagi, 28, both residents of Ghaziabad, and Akash Sharma, 34, a resident of Agra. According to investigators, the group accessed costly Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) medicines through an extensive “black market” network and sold them illegally in the private market.

“The Drug Department received a tip-off that a group was involved in black marketing cancer medicines from Delhi NCR to other states. Upon getting the information, a team was formed, and the suspects were arrested from Ghaziabad on Saturday,” said Piyush Kumar Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

The ADCP added, “During the investigation, multiple medicines, including imported cancer medicines worth ₹2.16 lakh, were recovered from their possession. The cost of these medicines is nearly ₹19 lakh, and some of them are expired and were not stored under the prescribed temperature.”

Investigators also found that prime suspect Vishwas Tyagi, a pharmacist, had earlier been arrested in connection with the death of a person in Maharashtra in 2023. “Due to Tyagi’s medicines, a person died in Maharashtra, and we have initiated a licence cancellation process for his pharma shop. The case is pending in court,” said officials.

According to Ashutosh Mishra, drug inspector, Ghaziabad, the group sourced imported not-for-sale cancer medicines from CGHS by exploiting a network in Delhi. “A person in Delhi somehow managed to access the medicine from CGHS, and then he transferred it to Sharma, who then handed it over to Tyagi for sale. They used to erase the “not for sale” print and make a duplicate bill to avoid suspicion,” Mishra said. He added that their other supplies came from Punjab and Delhi, meant for resale in Maharashtra.

Police recovered ₹8.85 lakh in cash and a car, they said. A case under relevant sections of the Drug Act was registered at the Crime Branch, and further investigation is under way, ADCP Singh added.