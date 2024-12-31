Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: 3 held for stealing cheques from drop boxes

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Dec 31, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The gang obtained dropped cheques from branches in cities like Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Vadodara, Nagpur, Chennai, among others and changed names written on them

The Ghaziabad Police on Saturday arrested three members of an inter-state gang from Vijay Nagar for stealing cheques from drop boxes of different bank branches and encashing them later by forgery, officers said on Sunday, adding that they unearthed 31 cases linked to the gang across states.

The gang members used to lure poor and needy people, and open bank accounts in their names and would allegedly encash the forged cheques. (Representational image)
The gang members used to lure poor and needy people, and open bank accounts in their names and would allegedly encash the forged cheques. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Amit Rai, 29, Vivek Kumar, 36, and Rahul Singh, 33, saying several others are absconding. Offices said they acted upon a tip-off about Rahul in Loni.

Officers said that the gang, by way of their modus operandi, allegedly duped up to 3.6 crore from residents across the country.

“Rai is from West Bengal and the mastermind of the gang. His accomplices visited different cities and would target bank branches. They would deliberately drop some faulty cheques in the drop boxes and would get these opened, saying that they dropped some cheque with faulty details. However, they would pick up some genuine cheques. Later, they would erase the names of original beneficiaries with some chemicals, and put names of their known people in whose names they opened different bank accounts,” said Sacchidanand, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The gang obtained such dropped cheques from branches in cities like Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Vadodara, Nagpur, Bhopal, Chennai and Vijayawada, among others, and later allegedly changed names written on them.

Moreover, the gang members used to lure poor and needy people, and open bank accounts in their names and would allegedly encash the forged cheques. In return, such people would get a small amount for letting their accounts be managed for the gang’s purpose.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On