Ghaziabad: 3km elevated section to curb traffic on GT Road stretch

Ghaziabad: To tackle traffic congestion at the GT Road stretch, the Ghaziabad agencies have prepared an alternative project report to build a 3km elevated section. The present project is mooted by Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg who said that he is trying to get through the project and also banking on an earlier project that proposed redevelopment of the 14.9km stretch of the GT Road from Gyani Border (Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Dilshad Garden) to Lal Kuan. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials of the UP Bridge Corporation, the agency that has prepared the initial project report for the 3km stretch, said that the project is estimated to cost about ₹650 crore.

“The report proposes an elevated section from New Bus Adda to the area before the start of the Bhatia Morh rail-overbridge. This stretch is proposed to be an elevated section. In between, we also have a Thakurdwara flyover, and the design stage will assess how it will be merged with the elevated section. The report will be sent to the UP government through the district magistrate for further action,” said UP bridge corporation’s project manager Rajneesh Yadav.

Officials said the project will also need removal of encroachment near the GT Road to improve the right of way for the project.

The present project is mooted by Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg who said that he is trying to get through the project and also banking on an earlier project that proposed redevelopment of the 14.9km stretch of the GT Road from Gyani Border (Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Dilshad Garden) to Lal Kuan.

The 14.9km plan also included the 3km stretch proposed under the recent project report.

The project has been in the pipeline for more than two years and was proposed to be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It was mooted by former Ghaziabad MP Gen VK Singh (retired).

The previous redevelopment project had proposed development of flyovers, widening, and beautification of the existing GT Road, development of a drainage system, pedestrian and cyclist pathways, among other modern features and facilities, the officials said, adding that the project also proposed three elevated stretches.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the project was also prepared in 2023.

Garg said that he is trying to get the project through as the city needs to decongest and streamline traffic.

“I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (in February) and urged for construction of an elevated section for the congested GT Road stretch. In our local development meeting (Disha), we asked that if NHAI is not able to take up the earlier project, the state government should take up the project. So, the current project report was prepared by the Bridge Corporation. However, I am still trying to get through the earlier project, which was to be taken up by the NHAI, and hopeful that it should materialise,” Garg added.