Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Ghaziabad: 4 held for Brij Vihar jeweller shop robbery

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 06:04 am IST

Officers said they have sent teams to Uttarakhand and Bihar to make more arrests and recover the rest of the jewellery

Ghaziabad The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested four suspects in connection with a July 24 daylight robbery of cash and ornaments from a jewellery shop in Brij Vihar, officers said, adding that the apprehended suspects include the two who impersonated online food delivery staff.

Based on suspects’ interrogation, police also arrested two more suspects, Mohammad Mehtab, 25, resident of Vishwas Nagar, Delhi, and Deepu Tomar, 30, originally from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from near ISBT Kaushambi, Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Police arrested Loni residents Kapil Kumar, 33, and Manish Singh, 30, following a crackdown near the Vasundhara underpass after the duo sustained bullet injuries on legs during police’s retaliatory fire.

Based on their interrogation, police also arrested two more suspects, Mohammad Mehtab, 25, resident of Vishwas Nagar, Delhi, and Deepu Tomar, 30, originally from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from near ISBT Kaushambi, Ghaziabad.

“We roped in six teams to trace the suspects and scanned about 300 different CCTVs in Ghaziabad and Delhi. In one of the footage, the two robbers on a bike were traced. We also roped in electronic surveillance, and it found that their location was near the scene of the crime on July 24,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Sahibabad circle) Shweta Yadav.

Police said Kapil Kumar and Manish Singh had entered the jeweller’s shop around 3.30pm on July 24 impersonating food delivery boys.

In the first information report, jeweller Krishna Kant Verma stated that two unidentified masked robbers fled with about 20kg of silver, 125 grams of gold, and about 20,000 in cash.

Investigators said that suspect Kapil previously worked with an online food-delivery company and had a uniform kept with him. The second uniform of another company was arranged by suspect Mehtab.

A stolen bike used during the crime was provided by absconding suspect Abhishek Kumar, a Loni resident. Two other absconding suspects were identified as Delhi resident Mannu Khan and Jai Prakash Mahto of Samastipur, Bihar.

“The suspects had planned a robbery about three days ago at Manish Singh’s house. They came to Brij Vihar and found Verma’s shop with no customers. They carried out the loot, and fled with valuables. Later, they dumped their clothes and went to Haridwar, where they sold some items to suspect Deepu, and later went to Bihar where they sold some more items to suspect Jai Prakash,” ACP said.

Police recovered two country-made pistols along with cartridges, about 2.5kg of silver and about 45 grams of gold along with 65,000 in cash from the four suspects. The bike used during the robbery was also seized.

Officers said they have sent teams to Uttarakhand and Bihar to make more arrests and recover the rest of the jewellery.

Ghaziabad: 4 held for Brij Vihar jeweller shop robbery
