Ghaziabad: 400 cops to keep eye on Holi revellers

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad traffic police have decided to deploy 400 personnel across the city in view of the Holi festival to prevent anyone causing ruckus on roads, violating traffic norms. The civil police have already promulgated prohibitory orders in the district which will be effective till midnight of May 19. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Issuing a strict warning to unruly party revellers on Saturday, it has warned that the offenders will face strict legal action including FIRs.

According to the traffic police, their personnel would be armed with breath analysers, and body-worn cameras to identify unruly people.

“We have asked people to abstain from drunken driving, over speeding, triple riding, performing stunts and even using modified silencers in bikes. If such instances get caught, we will strictly deal with them and even FIRs can be lodged on the basis of gravity of the offence,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Virendra Singh.

Singh said that body-worn cameras will be provided to personnel and also the breath analysers, as people often resort to drunken driving on Holi.

“Our personnel will be deployed on major roads, crossings across the city, and they will keep a strict vigil on such activities. We are trying to ensure peaceful conduct on Holi,” the ADCP added.

Besides the traffic police directives, the civil police have already promulgated prohibitory orders in the district which will be effective till midnight of May 19 in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The district will go to polls on April 26.