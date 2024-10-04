Ghaziabad: 55-year-old woman found murdered in Tronica City

A 55-year-old woman, who had gone to work as usual at a yarn spinning unit on Thursday and did not return home, was allegedly found murdered near Mandola in Tronica City on Friday morning, police said. A police team, accompanied by forensics experts and a dog squad, reached the spot and recovered the body. (Representational image)

On a complaint by her family, police have registered an FIR of murder against unidentified persons.

Police said they received information from locals on Friday morning that a woman’s body was found behind a LPG agency in Mandola. A police team, accompanied by forensics experts and a dog squad, reached the spot and recovered the body.

Police said the body was later identified by the woman’s family and the spot where it was discovered was just 500 metres from her house.

The name of the woman has been withheld as the body was found semi-nude and police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain sexual assault.

“The body was identified by her family. They told us that she had gone for her job at a local unit on Thursday and did not return home. The body had facial injuries. Based on a complaint by her family, an FIR of murder was registered against unidentified persons at Tronica City police station. The body was sent for an autopsy and reports are awaited,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Loni.

The family of the deceased said they got information about the body from locals.

“When we reached the spot, we found the body with injuries to the face. My mother did not return home Thursday evening and we were searching for her. On Friday morning, locals told us about the body. We do not have any enmity with anyone. She had some altercation with someone at the factory about a week ago. We demand immediate arrests,” the woman’s son said.