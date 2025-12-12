Ghaziabad: 59% forms digitised, set to finish in line with revised SIR schedule

Ghaziabad: Officials in Ghaziabad said they fully expect to finish the work for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in accordance with the revised schedule announced for Uttar Pradesh by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. Official data showed that around 59% of the digitisation had been completed. Uttar Pradesh, which sought additional days due to its scale of field operations, has been given until December 26, with draft rolls set for publication on December 31. (HT Archive)

According to the official figures provided by the Ghaziabad district administration, the district has a presence of 2,837,991 electors, while forms have been distributed to 2,834,485 individuals, or 99.88%. Of this, the data showed, that so far59.4% (1,685,754) forms had been digitised as of 4pm on December 11.

“With the revised date for collection of forms set for December 26, we expect that the pending works will be expedited. The major concern is the ASD list, which is about 36% at present. Our block level officers (BLOs adre doing another round of visiting door-to-door and checking the presence of electors. Our main concern is due to industrial workers, and also natives of other states residing here,” said Saurabh Bhatt, additional district magistrate (ADM) (finance and revenue).

“However, our BLOs are checking them again, and the various political parties have also deployed about 10,084 booth-level agents to meet electors at home and urge them to fill up their forms. We are also holding regular meetings with the political parties and industrial area associations and seeking their help,” ADM added.

The SIR work is presently going on in five assembly segments of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar, and the administration has deployed about 3,089 BLOs for the work.

In Loni, Muradnagar, and Sahibabad, about 64.4%, 66.64%, and 45.88% forms had been, respectively, digitised till 4pm on December 11, while 64.6% forms were digitised in Ghaziabad and 78.33% in Modinagar, the official figures said.