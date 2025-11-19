Ghaziabad: 6 injured as speeding auto hits truck near NH– 9

Ghaziabad: Six people travelling in an auto-rickshaw sustained injuries after their vehicle rear-ended a truck in a service lane adjacent to the National Highway – 9 near Friends Colony early Tuesday, said the Ghaziabad police. Ashraf Ali, one of the injured, said the auto was speeding at about 50-60kmph. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“The incident took place on the Ghaziabad-Pilkhuwa carriageway of the service lane around 5am when the auto was at speed. The auto driver could not spot the truck moving ahead of it and his vehicle crashed into the rear of the truck and got damaged. All six, including the auto driver, suffered injuries. Police rushed them to the hospital,” said station house officer (Masuri police station) Ajay Kumar.

Identifying the injured, police said the auto driver, Mohammad Intezarm, 32, is from Bhoorgarhi near Masuri; Hari Ram Prasad, 38, hails from Poochri village, Bihar; Pawan Sharma, 40, from Gankadi village, Rajasthan; Sahil, 20, and Ashraf Ali, 35, are from Robertsganj, Sonbhadra district, UP; Baijnath Chaudhary, 22, from Arwal district, Bihar.

Officers said the auto driver and two passengers, Pawan Sharma and Hari Ram Prasad, who sustained severe injuries, are still under treatment, while the others were discharged after treatment.

Ashraf Ali, one of the injured, said the auto was speeding at about 50-60kmph. “I was sitting at the back. Suddenly, the auto headed straight towards the truck, which was at a slow speed. We all shouted to the driver in order to alert him, but by the time he noticed the truck, the auto crashed. As a result of the impact, I was thrown on the roadside divider and stood there in shock with injuries. Later, the police arrived, and they rushed us to a hospital in their vehicles.”

Officials said they have identified the truck which fled the spot after the incident.

“We will register a first information report once we receive a complaint from the injured people. There is no casualty reported so far,” the SHO added.