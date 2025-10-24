Ghaziabad admin forms panel to look into RWAs/AOAs’ excesses

Ghaziabad: A new committee to address complaints by residents against residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) in Ghaziabad has begun functioning, the district administration said on Thursday. The committee will investigate complaints and, if necessary, initiate legal proceedings against office bearers found guilty of harassment or misuse of power.

Formed by district magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar Mandar, the committee is headed by the city magistrate, deputy registrar, area assistant commissioner of police, and the local station house officer. Officials said the move follows a surge in grievances from residents of high-rises about mismanagement and intimidation by RWA and AOA officials.

“The committee will exclusively handle complaints against RWAs and AOAs. Residents can submit their grievances to the offices of the district or city magistrate. Upon receiving a complaint, an inquiry will be initiated, and legal action, including the registration of FIRs, will follow if allegations are proven true,” said city magistrate Santosh Kumar. “The aim is to prevent harassment and ensure accountability.”

The district magistrate said numerous residents had complained about issues ranging from poor maintenance of lifts and fire systems to alleged instances of bullying by private bouncers employed by some RWAs.

“We have decided to form a committee after many complaints were received… There are issues like improper maintenance of lifts, which pose risks to the lives of residents, while in other instances there have been complaints of harassment by private bouncers… If any violations are confirmed, strict action, including raids and FIRs, will be taken,” he said.

Residents have long argued that RWA and AOA office bearers, who collect maintenance fees and manage shared facilities, should be held to the same standards of transparency as public servants.

“They use public money for community welfare and can be examined under the Prevention of Corruption Act if funds are misused. The new committee will help ensure accountability and provide relief to residents,” said VK Mittal, former president of the Kaushambi Apartments RWA.

In August, the UP Avas Vikas had issued notice to an RWA for carrying out an inspection besides taking up repairs and maintenance following a staircase collapse incident in Vasundhara.

In January, 2023, the Ghaziabad police intervened after RWA members of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension allegedly clashed with animal activists over the issue of relocation of stray dogs.

Earlier, in December, 2016, two RWA members of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension were arrested for announcing elections in breach of prohibitory orders

This is not the first time RWA members have faced legal scrutiny.

In May 2019, police in Indirapuram registered an FIR against 12 former RWA members following a court directive in Meerut under various sections of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The complainant argued that RWA members act as public officers under the UP Apartment Act since they collect maintenance fees and have statutory powers to disconnect essential services like water and electricity.

Officials said the committee’s formation marks a key step toward institutional oversight of RWAs and AOAs, ensuring they act in the interests of the residents they represent.