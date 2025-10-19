Ghaziabad air worst in country, region braces for further decline

For the third consecutive day, Ghaziabad on Saturday emerged as the most polluted city in the country, recording an air quality index (AQI) of 324, which falls under the “very poor” category, according to the daily AQI bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The bulletin identified PM10 and PM2.5 as the primary pollutants responsible for the city’s deteriorating air quality.

Greater Noida and Noida reported relatively better air quality, but both remained in the “poor” category, with AQI readings of 248 and 293, respectively, on Saturday.

The Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remain enforced since October 14.

CPCB data showed that Ghaziabad has consistently topped the list of the country’s most polluted cities since Tuesday, when it recorded an AQI of 271 (“poor”), followed by 307 (“very poor”) on Thursday, and 307 (“very poor”) again on Friday. Saturday’s reading of 324 marked a further rise, making Ghaziabad the only city nationwide under the “very poor” category for the third consecutive day.

Meanwhile, Delhi continued its losing battle with air pollution on Saturday, marking the fifth consecutive day of “poor” AQI in the Capital. Amid unfavourable meteorological factors, firecracker bursting is set to cause further deterioration in air quality, with forecasts predicting the AQI to breach the “severe” levels over the next few days.

The 24-hour average AQI on Saturday was 268, continuing the worsening trend of readings of 254 and 245 recorded over the two days preceding it, according to the CPCB’s daily bulletin.

“The air quality is very likely to be in the upper-end of the “poor” category on Sunday, and is likely to deteriorate to the upper-end of the “very poor” category on Monday. The air quality may reach the “severe” category on Tuesday in case of enhanced emissions from firecrackers,” the AQEWS bulletin on Saturday evening said.

Explaining the high pollution levels of Ghaziabad, Ankit Kumar, regional officer of the UP Pollution Control Board at Ghaziabad, said, “The very low wind velocity in the region has affected the dispersal of pollutants, and local factors like road dust and traffic situation during the festival season have also worsened it. Once wind velocity picks up, we expect the AQI levels to come down. On the other hand, pollution-abatement measures are underway.”

Environmentalists attributed Ghaziabad’s worsening air to bad roads, dust, heavy industrialization, and poor enforcement of regulations. “The roadsides are still devoid of greenscaping, while the condition of roads is bad to worse, leading to high levels of road dust. The traffic snarls and congestion are a daily affair. Overall, lack of planning in creating infrastructure and lack of enforcement will continue to affect the city’s pollution levels,” said Sushil Raghav, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist.