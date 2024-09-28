Ghaziabad: Chain-snatcher arrested during late night crackdown

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on late Friday night arrested an alleged robber who along with one of his accomplices had snatched a gold chain from a 60-year-old woman outside her house in Sector 2, Rajendra Nagar, early Tuesday morning, senior officers said. The ACP said that after the snatching incident on Tuesday (September 24), police had tracked the two men and their images were also captured in different CCTV footage in the area. (Representational image)

The arrest occurred during a police-check near ESI hospital late Friday night after two unidentified men on a bike were flagged down, they said.

“The two did not stop and fled the scene but on reaching near a school, they fired upon the chasing police team. During retaliatory fire one of the two suffered an injury to his leg. He was arrested while his accomplice fled. During questioning, he revealed his identity and also accepted involvement in the chain-snatching case in Rajendra Nagar Sector 2,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Shalimar Garden circle.

Police identified the arrested suspect as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Tahirpur in Delhi and the absconding suspect has been identified as Ravi Kumar.

“Together, they have about 18 different crime cases against their name. These cases relate to snatchings, robbery, attempt to murder etc. We are investigating further,” the ACP added.

On September 24, the two men had arrived at the main gate of their victim’s house on a scooter and asked her if they could collect some flowers for puja from her garden. Suddenly, one of them snatched the woman’s gold chain and fled with his accomplice.