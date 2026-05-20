Ghaziabad civic body begins drain desilting ahead of monsoon

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated its desilting drive to clean up clogged drains across the city ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, officials said on Tuesday, adding that this time the civic body will use its own equipment and will not hire an external agency for cleaning. According to the corporation’s official statistics, the civic body maintains a network comprising 115 main drains (spanning 102kms), 520 primary drains (232kms), 1,835 secondary drains (513kms), and 23,878 small drains (2,631kms). (HT Photo)

According to the corporation’s official statistics, the civic body maintains a network comprising 115 main drains (spanning 102kms), 520 primary drains (232kms), 1,835 secondary drains (513kms), and 23,878 small drains (2,631kms).

“We have started the desilting drive for the main drains. Since we procured a number of equipment this year, we will not tender out the desilting works. The corporation is handling the work itself. Last year, desilting cost us about ₹4.5 crore after tender. This year we will save about ₹3.8 crore by using our own equipment,” the corporation’s city health officer Mithilesh Kumar told HT.

Officials said the civic agency has purchased one long and one medium hydraulic excavator and 10 medium-capacity desilting machines; additionally, they have 18 earth-moving machines and 22 dumpers available overall for the desilting works.

“This time, the desilting works will proceed quickly and will involve only main drains. The corporation is now cleaning the other types of drains regularly throughout the year, so there will be less burden. We expect the works to finish by the end of June,” Kumar added.

Residents, however, said the corporation must ensure that the silt excavated from drains is not deposited on roadsides.

“It is a regular feature that the silt is left in heaps near the drains, and staff wait for it to dry up before it is lifted in dumpers and taken away. Such situations create unhygienic conditions and give the city roads an unhealthy look. Commuters face a stink and foul smell as a result,” said Mohan Sangwan, resident of Shakti Khand, Indirapuram.

Others said the civic agency should also address waterlogging issue during monsoon.

“The city, year after year, face major issue of waterlogging on roads. This is troublesome for daily commuters and residents. Last year too, residents faced huge issues due to waterlogging and many suffering damage to household items when water entered houses. So, all waterlogging points should be identified and efforts made to ensure that there is no waterlogging,” said BK Pandey, resident of Vaishali.

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