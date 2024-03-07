Ghaziabad civic body sends list of ‘ready’ projects due for opening to UP govt

With the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls likely to come into effect in the next few days, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has sent the state government a list of all new projects that may be inaugurated before the code kicks in, municipal sources in the know of the matter said on Thursday.. Municipal officials said that the projects due for inauguration have come up under the jurisdiction of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Muradnagar assembly segments (HT Archive)

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the 17km section of Regional Rapid Transit System project from Duhai to Modinagar, via video conferencing from Kolkata

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Officials said projects worth about ₹65.71 crore are ready for inauguration and also include the ”Uttranchal Bhawan” and ”Purvanchal Bhawan”.

The list of projects also include a “green” crematorium in Indirapuram, CCTV integration with a control room under the safe city project, a senior care centre, smart classes in schools run by the corporation and a multilevel parking facility, among others.

Officials said that the projects due for inauguration have come up under the jurisdiction of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Muradnagar assembly segments.

Municipal officials said the work on the two facilities is almost 99% complete and they may be opened soon. The Uttranchal Bhawan has been constructed on about 745.5 square metres of land near Nandgram while Purvanchal Bhawan is spread over 615 square metres of land near Arthala.

“The two project are almost complete. These facilities are meant for people of Uttarakhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh/Bihar who can avail of the facility for holding cultural programmes etc. We have sent a list to the state government of all ready projects,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

Ghaziabad city has a sizeable population of people from Uttarakhand and also from eastern UP/Bihar and they also form a substantial voter base.

The municipal corporation and other agencies also facilitates celebrations and festivities in Ghaziabad of people from the two regions such as Chatth Puja and Maha Kauthig celebrations.

“The projects have been taken up by the corporation from the funds provided by the Fifteenth Finance Commission,” Malik added.