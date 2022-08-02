Ghaziabad civic body to earn ₹1 crore by embracing eco-friendly measures
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) has planned to monetise reduction of carbon footprints on the basis of several past activities. It expects to get an income of ₹1 crore from the exercise. The civic agency has empanelled two consultants, one of whom will be selected to take up revenue generation activities for the GMC.
The corporation has taken up bioremediation and clearing of legacy solid waste of about six lakh metric tonnes at Pratap Vihar and Indirapuram landfill sites, and converted about 50,000 of 62,000 regular street lights to energy efficient LED lights. in the past two years.
“Apart from these, we have planted about 1.5 lakh trees at 10 sites using the Miyawaki method. We have 20 more proposed sites where we plan to plant about three lakh more trees following the same pattern. The work will be concluded by the end of September this year. Further, we have converted 25% of our door-to-door collection vehicles to run on CNG. Now, about 75% of the vehicles are CNG-based or electric, and the rest are diesel-based,” said Mahendra Singh Tanwar, municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad.
Carbon footprint is defined as the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere as a result of activities of an individual, an organisation or a community. Common methods of reducing one’s carbon footprint include planting trees and recycling materials.
“Two consultants will be empanelled and a citywide detailed project report will be prepared on the basis of eco-friendly measures taken up by the corporation. The consultant will bear all expenses while applying to the United Nation’s Framework for Climate Change. We have planned to generate revenue through the emission trading method. Once the income is generated, the balance after deduction of expenses will be shared equally by the corporation and the consultant. Once the revenue generation takes place for the first session, we intend to do more eco-friendly activities to keep generating revenue,” Tanwar added.
He said that the GMC will be the first civic body which claims to to generate revenue. Meanwhile, the Indore Municipal Corporation has already generated revenue as a Smart City.
“The corporation cleared leagcy waste after being directed by the National Green Tribunal. With regards to the conversion of street lights, there are many dark stretches in the city where lights are still defunct. A report by the Forest Survey of India indicates that there is no growth of forest cover in the district. New initiatives are welcome, but these they yield benefits for residents as well,” said Akash Vashishtha, city-based environmentalist.
With liquor shops shut in Delhi, sales in Gurugram up by 33%: Excise dept
Gurugram: The sale of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and imported foreign liquor has gone up by nearly 33% in GuGurugram (east)ue to several stores being shut or running without adequate stocks in the neighbouring Delhi in the wake of uncertainties over the continuance of a revised excise policy, senior excise department officials said on Monday.
Three of a gang held for duping and extorting money from over 3,000 victims
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested three men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur area for allegedly duping at least 3,000 people across the country on the pretext of delivering liquor home via advertisements on social networking websites, updating their know your customer (KYC) forms online as well as extorting them for money by threatening to upload their compromising videos.
Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games
Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force, Pushpender Singh Rathore. Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year's games. Since then, the games are held biennially.
NHAI repairs cracks on Shikohpur flyover
Gururgam: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has repaired cracks on the flyover at Shikohpur crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. “The damaged area is around one foot by one and a half feet and has been repaired. The repaired area has been barricaded to strengthen it. We will ascertain the reasons behind this damage and act accordingly,” said Ajay Arya, project director, NHAI, Jaipur.
Independence Day traffic restrictions to be imposed earlier than usual in Gurugram
Gurugram: Gurugram traffic police are likely to restrict the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles as part of Independence Day security measures from August 10, officials said on Monday, adding these restrictions are usually put in place from August 13. Traffic congestion due to Independence Day restrictions is a major issue in the city, especially on the night of August 14.
